Instead, they’ll tell of their near-comeback back at home, about how they almost pulled off one of the harder things out there in men’s college basketball, facing a 17-point deficit against Houston’s famed defense and then almost climbing from the chasm. They can marvel at how they ended their merry run to the Elite Eight by working that score to 55-55 with 3:46 left, and then they can lament how they filled the remainder with ill-conceived shots and quirky turnovers.

Houston will go to the Final Four, as had looked obvious for much of a West Region final that ended at 67-61 inside Lucas Oil Stadium. It will stir the echoes of its storied, distant past, and it will bring up chatter about Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and other well-remembered Cougars. It will appear for the first time since 1984, which ended with the happier of the two final-night hugs between Georgetown’s John Thompson Jr. and Fred Brown.

It will tote along the eccentric truth of becoming the first team in the grand and groaning history of NCAA tournament seeding to get to the Final Four by defeating all double-digit seeds — No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 12 Oregon State — even if it looked too happy to care about any sneering. It will give a second Final Four berth to Kelvin Sampson, its 65-year-old coach of nearly 900 games in four Division I programs, and they will have come in an odd configuration: 2002 (Oklahoma) and now. It will hit a crest in Sampson’s steady seven-year climb at the school, and it will do so in the very state of his nadir, when he resigned his Indiana job in 2008 and stayed out of the college game for six years after getting caught deep in the cookie jar of recruiting gaucherie.

But mostly, it will bring to the stage Sampson’s admirable collection of grinders and toilers and rebounders, and it will appear as that team from a metropolis that tends to subject opponents to hellish traffic. That’s even after it looked to be sailing along midway through the second half making yet another opponent look like basketball just might not be all that enjoyable as a pursuit.

The Cougars (28-3) sailed along, their constant presence near anybody who wanted to shoot a factor, and their offensive rebounding even a bigger factor, with an advantage that wound up at a hefty 19-7. Then the Beavers (20-13), who had zoomed from 11-11 through the Pac-12 tournament and three sturdy opponents to here, went from a 52-38 desert to a 55-55 tie between the 8:35 mark and that 3:46. Ethan Thompson, their charismatic leading scorer who got hassled into 3-for-12 shooting and 11 points, came to life in this binge.

Beavers drove through that vaunted defense again and again. Big man Roman Silva added a putback. The Houston bench began to look ruffled, and it started having some visible family arguments.