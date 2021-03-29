Instead, they’ll sit back at home and tell of their near-comeback, about how they almost pulled off one of the harder things out there in men’s college basketball: recovery from a 17-point deficit against Houston, that team from a metropolis that subjects opponents to hellish traffic. They can marvel at how they ended their merry run to the Elite Eight by working that score from a dismal 34-17 at halftime to a hopeful 55-55 with 3:46 left, and then they can lament how they filled the remainder with slapstick shots and bad-dream turnovers.

Houston will go to the Final Four, as had looked obvious for much of a West Region final that wound up at a gooey 67-61. It will stir thoughts of its storied, distant past and rev up welcome chatter about Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and other well-remembered Cougars. It will appear for the sixth time all told but the first since 1984, which ended with the happier of the two final-night hugs between Georgetown’s John Thompson Jr. and Fred Brown.

It will tote along the eccentric truth of becoming the first team in the grand and groaning history of NCAA tournament seeding to get to the Final Four by defeating all double-digit seeds — No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 12 Oregon State — even if it looked too happy to care about any sneering as confetti snowed upon it in a corner of one of the two Lucas Oil Stadium courts.

“It’s not supposed to be easy,” said its 65-year-old coach, Kelvin Sampson, and so it wasn’t, right after it was.

And the American Athletic Conference champions will go to the Final Four at 28-3 because they were incredible at rebounding many of their own 42 missed shots — a 19-7 edge on the offensive boards — and because one of those, by Fabian White Jr., led to junior guard Quentin Grimes splashing a three-point shot with 3:21 left to break that 55-55 tie for a lead Houston kept. They’ll go because their 6-foot-5 senior, DeJon Jarreau, piled up 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal, and their 6-foot-1 sophomore, Marcus Sasser, scored 20 points. They’ll go because they’re tough as hell.

“We were able to get back to our roots and rebound the ball and play great defense” in the end, Jarreau said, soon adding, “We started to play harder than them the last couple minutes.”

Such roots have deepened and thickened in the seven years under Sampson, in the fourth of his four Division I stops and with his two Final Four berths in an odd configuration: 2002 (Oklahoma) and now. He has found another summit in the very state of his downfall, where he resigned his Indiana job in 2008 and stayed out of the college game for six years after getting caught deep in the cookie jar of recruiting gaucherie.

“We did it brick by brick,” he said of Houston.

The Cougars did it after nibbling at it through recent years that included the throbbing pain of Jordan Poole’s audacious buzzer-beater for Michigan in the second round in 2018, of which Sampson said Monday night: “That hurt us. A lot.”

Now to the Final Four comes Sampson’s admirable collection of grinders and toilers and rebounders, even after a region final went cuckoo and the Cougars had spent some timeouts conducting some family arguments in public. They had spent much of the game making yet another opponent feel like basketball just isn’t all that much fun, and then the Beavers (20-13) made it all the way to 46.8 percent shooting against the nation’s No. 1 field goal percentage defense that made a misery factory of Syracuse in the Sweet 16 (28 percent).

The same Beavers who had zoomed from 11-11 through the Pac-12 tournament and all the way through three strong foes to here sprouted like some magic garden from a 52-38 desert to a 55-55 tie across five minutes. Suddenly, they drove to the basket from all over. Suddenly, their leader, the charismatic Ethan Thompson, who would shoot 3 for 12, looked invigorated after spending the evening in barbed wire.

“Our guys got a little stale in that thing,” Sampson said of Oregon State’s 1-3-1 zone, “but I wasn’t as disappointed in that as I was on defense. They kept gashing us.”

