Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons told KCCI-TV that residents who live near the lake played a crucial role in saving the three. “We had some heroes in the people who live in the houses here,” he said. “There’s some people who took some risks they didn’t have to take and saved some lives.”

An investigation into the accident is underway, but Timmons described the lake as “pretty rough” on a breezy morning. The temperature at Ames Municipal Airport was 37 degrees at 8:53 a.m. Sunday, according to the Des Moines Register and there were sustained winds of 20 mph, with gusts up to 30, CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett reported.

A 249-acre lake formed by glaciers, Little Wall Lake has a maximum depth of 13.2 feet, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Until three weeks ago, the lake was frozen, Roger Fritz, who lives on the west side of the lake, told the Register.

“I’m guessing they probably got swamped in some heavier waves,” Fritz said. “Those crew boats are really shallow. They probably would’ve been fine on the north side of the lake where the full effect of the wind on the lake wasn’t getting to them.”

The club is a recognized student organization established in 2002 and its members typically practice at 6 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 1 p.m. Sunday at Little Wall Lake and Lied Recreation Center, according to its website. The names of the students have not yet been released.

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake,” Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement. “At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.”