“Well, they could have been better,” Rutherford said of Schultz and his defense partner, Jack Johnson. “I know everybody picks on Jack and they have for a long time, but I think, in that pairing, Justin Schultz had a lot more to give.”

So the two-time Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh found himself in need of a new home. He quickly landed in Washington, where he to a two-year, $8 million contract in October.

Schultz’s addition to the blue line has paid dividends for a team that — at times — struggled defensively last season. He has solidified his spot on the second pairing next to Dmitry Orlov and with only 22 games left in the regular season, has helped balance out the group. It has also been a welcome chance for him to reset.

“I think there was a little bit of extra motivation when a team doesn’t really want you anymore,” Schultz said. “You know, it gives you some motivation to work hard and prove yourself again.”

Schultz has two goals and 15 assists in 30 games this season, including two assists in a win over the Devils on Thursday night and one in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday. He recorded three goals and nine assists in 46 games with the Penguins last season.

“Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted to in the playoffs in the bubble,” Schultz said. “I didn’t play my best and it’s a business and I understand that now. I’ve been in the league for a while. It is what it is and thankful I got a chance here in Washington and hopefully we can make a good run at it this year.”

Schultz had a fast start in the District, a stretch he called some of the best hockey of his career.

He then missed four games after he took a puck to the face in late January. He had to wear a full bubble shield, which can often impede a player’s vision on the ice, for a month after he rejoined practice. He has not fully reached his start-of-season form, but said he is close.

“As a person, he’s right up my alley,” John Carlson said. “He is laid back, loves sports — we talk about sports a lot — watch whatever is on TV, shoot the breeze, he’s been great for us, too. He’s been having an unbelievable year. I think he’s playing as good as I’ve ever seen him play.”

Capitals assistant coach Kevin McCarthy, who works primarily with the defensemen, remembers the version of Schultz from the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, when McCarthy and Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette were in Nashville.

At the time, McCarthy mainly took note of Schultz’s offensive skill set, but has now seen the strong defensive side of his game after being around him consistently.

“He sees the ice well, he is a smart player,” McCarthy said. “He defends well. He’s got a really good stick and you can appreciate his all-around game. He is a very strong 200-foot player. That part of it, you look at the offense and you forget that from a defensive standpoint you don’t have any issues playing him against any line that is out there so it gives you the confidence to put him out there in any situation.”

McCarthy said Schultz brings more balance on the right side to complement Carlson. Two strong offensive-minded defensemen in the top four — something the Capitals have lacked in the recent past — can create a dilemma for opponents when thinking about matchups on the ice.

“It’s subtle offense,” Nick Jensen said. “It is not super flashy all the time, but he is very offensively involved. It is not always right in your face involved, but he is always finding ways to generate offense, whether it is skating up the ice and moving it to the forwards and joining as a second wave.”

Washington, which faces the Rangers on Tuesday, tries to give the pairing of Orlov and Schultz a lot of offensive zone faceoff starts, to take advantage of Schultz’s skill set. They are then given the chance to start in that zone, keep pucks alive and drive the offense forward. Since neither play on the penalty kill like the other four defensemen — Carlson, Jensen, Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara — the power play and extra offensive zone starts help to even out ice time.

Schultz and Orlov have also benefited from extended time together. The blue line hasn’t suffered any injuries after Schultz’s puck to the face. It has allowed for the Capitals to dress the same three defensive pairings: Dillon-Carlson, Orlov-Schultz and Chara-Jensen for several games.

“We have really got into a groove and chemistry with partners and there is something to be said about that,” McCarthy said. “When you have the same pairs together, you start to form that bond you need, you know?”