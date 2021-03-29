In the men’s tournament, No. 2 Houston tips off against No. 12 Oregon State at 7:15 p.m., followed by No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas, on CBS.
Follow along for live updates during the games.
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters
The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.
Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.
There have been 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the past 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.
This March Madness, the globetrotters have found their way to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Last weekend and Monday, amid an insular country disconnected from most of the world by two prudish oceans, in an event called “Madness” only one nation has hatched and cherished, a Swiss man had an aria of a stat line. A Canadian son of Nigerian immigrants had numbers like a daydream. His Dominican teammate had a near-sonnet.
A man from Bordeaux, France, as if that weren’t enviable enough, posted 12 points and eight rebounds for favored Gonzaga. A giant of a man from Jamaica had 21 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks but wound up with March sadness with Illinois. A German player for Michigan, the younger brother of another German player for Michigan who graced the 2018 Final Four, had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
The idea of a frenzied basketball tournament played by college students can seem batty to the rest of the world, yet it also has come to seem dreamy to the rest of the world. Of the 1,051 players on 68 teams who began here, 157 from 49 countries and four unincorporated territories listed hometowns abroad. Ten years ago, those totals were 78 players and 31 countries.
“It’s not slowing down,” Illinois Coach Brad Underwood said Friday, five days after his team’s soaring season ended against Loyola Chicago’s mastery. “I see it just continuing to grow. It’s a big part of what we do.”