Once Mitchell returned for all 20 minutes of the second half, he had plenty of time to help his team respond to the push from Arkansas. The Bears’ defense fended off the Razorbacks’ comeback bid, and Coach Scott Drew’s crew earned a joyous evening with the 81-72 win on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Drew had led this program to the Elite Eight twice before, but each time, the Bears failed to advance to the elusive final weekend of the tournament. For the first time in 71 years, they now have a Final Four date scheduled for Saturday against No. 2 seed Houston.

When asked about the emotion of this momentous accomplishment, Drew said: “Just pure joy, excitement, obviously tired because it’s late and it was an emotional game. But seeing our guys have a chance to cut down a net and celebrate, it doesn’t get much better than that come March.”

The Bears, who at times showcased their excellence on both ends of the floor, found a steadying presence in MaCio Teague. The senior scored 22 points, highlighted by his pair of game-sealing three-pointers late in the second half, with the first coming when Arkansas only trailed by six. And with the second-half return of Mitchell and a well-rounded roster, the Bears fought off a third-seeded Arkansas squad that had navigated double-digit deficits with ease throughout its extended stay in Indianapolis. The Razorbacks, who trailed by as many as 18 points during the first half, could never claw within one possession.

Teague and Mitchell both transferred to Baylor in 2018, and Teague said they envisioned this moment. “If you let Davion tell it, he’s going to tell you that he’s the reason I came to Baylor,” Teague said. “But on a serious note, though, he did text me and say that if I came here, he felt like we could make it to a Final Four. And we’ve done that.”

Three years later, Teague scores more than 15 points per game for the Bears. He made those critical three-pointers. Mitchell is a defensive force. Drew thinks he’s the best defender in the nation — and in the second half against Arkansas, Mitchell couldn’t be as aggressive on the ball as usual because of his three fouls.

“He’s a nightmare to bring the ball up against,” Drew said. “He sets the tone for our defense. He’s the pace car. Everyone sees him working, so that leads to everybody else working. So that energy he brings.”

Baylor’s defense held Arkansas to 36.7 percent shooting in the second half, and the Razorbacks missed all seven of their attempts from deep after the break. Once the Razorbacks trimmed the deficit to four with 9:34 left in the game, they missed their next 12 shots.

Teague said the Baylor players knew the Razorbacks were “the comeback kids,” but he and his teammates have “been in the fire before.” So they were ready and performed well late.

“We knew they were going to make a run at us because that’s what they do,” Drew said. “That’s what any team in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will do. They’re well-coached and they don’t want to go home either. Credit our upperclassmen for not panicking. I thought every time they made a big play, our guys really answered.”

The Bears’ offense, one of the best in the country, finished shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 8 for 15 from three-point range. Collectively, they showed their range and depth throughout the evening and only had occasional moments of vulnerability. And Baylor’s defense helped supply more scoring opportunities by forcing 15 turnovers.

After falling behind early, the Razorbacks’ glimmer of hope arrived by way of Michell’s foul trouble. Mitchell, one of the best defenders in the nation, had already helped his team build a double-digit lead when he substituted out after picking up a pair of fouls fewer than four minutes into the game.

The Bears couldn’t extend their advantage without Mitchell, but once he returned a few minutes later, Baylor again stormed ahead. Then came the dreaded third foul, with still so much time to play in this critical game. Mitchell could only watch the final 8:21 of the half. Baylor’s 15-point lead withered to just eight, with the Razorbacks swinging the game in those closing minutes.

Arkansas made 10 of 12 field goal attempts after the midpoint of the first half, while Baylor looked disoriented. Junior guard Jared Butler mishandled the ball, and Davonte Davis stormed down the court for a layup — the start of a dismal stretch in which the Bears committed turnovers on four of their last six possessions before the break.

But once the teams returned, Baylor’s defense clamped down. Arkansas leading scorer Moses Moody, a standout freshman guard, didn’t make a basket until the second half. He finished with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting. Arkansas guard JD Notae, who scored 14 points in just 15 minutes off the bench, fouled out with his fifth coming on a charge call and 13:38 still left in the whistle-heavy game.