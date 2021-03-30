Mobley had shined throughout this season and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, but in the Elite Eight matchup against the top-seeded Bulldogs, Gonzaga’s mustached sophomore with a headband, Drew Timme, quickly claimed that region as his own territory. Southern California’s defense, with all its height and length, could do little to contain this prolific Gonzaga attack, and the Trojans crumbled on their way to an 85-66 defeat.

With Timme in the paint and freshman standout Jalen Suggs just about everywhere else, the Bulldogs continued their unstoppable run through the season. And Tuesday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium, they made it seem effortless, as though the sixth-seeded Trojans were just another opponent to breeze past. The Bulldogs were never threatened as they powered their way to the Final Four. The program’s first national title stands only two wins away, with a semifinal game scheduled for Saturday against either No. 1 Michigan or No. 11 UCLA. And so far this season, losing is a foreign concept for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga’s offense, facilitated skillfully by Suggs, proved yet again to be so smooth and lethal. The Bulldogs didn’t commit their first turnover until only about a minute remained in the first half. By then, they had already made 19 baskets with 12 assists, good for 45 points and a monstrous lead. Southern California’s defense did little to disrupt Gonzaga’s flow.

AD

AD

Timme’s dominant presence down low led him to a team-high 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Teammates Corey Kispert and Suggs, with 18 points apiece, joined him in double figures. Kispert, a senior all-American, made three shots from deep and had a handful of other good looks that didn’t fall. Suggs, the star point guard, added eight assists and 10 rebounds, nearly recording a triple-double. Even with a second-half shooting performance that didn’t match the brilliance of the first, the Bulldogs delivered another compete performance.

The Bulldogs finished with 46 points in the paint, fueled by Timme but with contributions from across the roster. The Trojans didn’t block any shots, and they were significantly outrebounded (41-29) by Gonzaga. The Bulldogs hardly needed help from three-point range — they hit 7 of 21 attempts — because of their assertiveness inside and exquisite midrange game. Gonzaga has the best two-point field goal percentage in the country (63.9 percent entering this matchup) and USC had the best two-point defense (41.5 percent). When those two forces converged in the Elite Eight, the Bulldogs’ versatility won out.

Gonzaga’s defense, often the overlooked piece in its undefeated season, rattled the Trojans by forcing 10 turnovers and guarding the perimeter well. In Southern California’s three tournament wins combined, the Trojans shot better than 50 percent from long range. They made at least 10 three-pointers in their previous two victories, against Oregon and Kansas. When matched up against the Bulldogs who have stormed through the postseason, the Trojans only made 4 of 15 attempts.

AD

AD

Fewer than five minutes into the game, Bert Smith, one of the game’s officials, appeared to pass out on the court near the Gonzaga bench. He was immediately tended to by the medical staff in a hushed arena. A couple minutes later, Smith sat up and was alert. Smith left the arena sitting up on a stretcher, and play resumed with a backup referee joining the officiating crew. Smith didn’t need to be hospitalized, an NCAA spokesman said, and the players from both teams regrouped after the scary scene.

Southern California’s starting lineup is among the tallest in the nation, with four players at least 6-foot-7. The Trojans’ effort on both ends of the floor are anchored by Mobley, the 7-foot freshman who leads his team in scoring (16.3 points per game) and on the boards (8.8 rebounds). His brother, Isaiah, a year older and slightly shorter, reinforces the team’s effort in the paint with similar aptitude. The pair of Mobleys led the Trojans — 17 points for Evan and 19 for Isaiah — but Southern California only shot 38.7 percent from the field. The Trojans had no answers to Gonzaga’s poise and well-rounded game. Neither has any other opponent. So with each performance, the gap between the Bulldogs and the field seems increasingly stark.