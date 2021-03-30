Mobley shined throughout this season and in the NCAA men’s tournament, but in an Elite Eight matchup against the top-seeded Bulldogs, Gonzaga’s mustached sophomore with a headband, Drew Timme, quickly claimed that region as his territory. Southern California’s defense, with all its height and length, could do little to contain the prolific Gonzaga attack, and the Trojans crumbled on their way to an 85-66 defeat Tuesday in the West Region final at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With Timme in the paint and freshman standout Jalen Suggs just about everywhere else, the Bulldogs continued their dominant run. On this night, they made it seem effortless, as though the sixth-seeded Trojans were just another opponent to breeze past. The Bulldogs (30-0) were never threatened as they powered their way to the Final Four. The program’s first national title stands just two wins away, with a semifinal scheduled for Saturday against No. 1 Michigan or No. 11 UCLA. And so far this season, losing is a foreign concept to the Bulldogs.

“This is a heck of an accomplishment,” Coach Mark Few said. “We’re going to take it and savor it for what it is. That doesn’t lessen our desire to win this game, the next game or win two more games. We’re wise enough to know these are really, really special times.”

Gonzaga’s offense, facilitated skillfully by Suggs, proved again to be smooth and lethal. The Bulldogs didn’t commit their first turnover until only about a minute remained in the first half. By then, they had already made 19 baskets on 12 assists, good for 45 points and a monstrous lead. All evening, Southern California’s defense did little to disrupt Gonzaga’s flow.

Timme’s dominant presence down low led him to a team-high 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting. Corey Kispert and Suggs, with 18 points apiece, joined him in double figures. Kispert, a senior all-American, made three shots from deep and had a handful of other good looks that didn’t fall. Suggs, the star point guard, added eight assists and 10 rebounds, nearly recording a triple-double. Even with a second-half shooting performance that didn’t match the brilliance of the first, the Bulldogs delivered another complete outing.

“We were working together all night, not letting the ball get too sticky,” Suggs said. “We really did a good job, especially in the first half, in breaking that zone [defense] down.”

The Bulldogs finished with 46 points in the paint, fueled by Timme but with contributions from across the roster. The Trojans (25-8) didn’t block any shots, and they were outrebounded 41-29. The Bulldogs hardly needed help from three-point range — they hit 7 of 21 attempts — because of their assertiveness inside and an exquisite midrange game. Gonzaga had the best two-point field goal percentage in the country (63.9 entering this matchup), and USC had the best two-point defense (41.5 percent). When those two forces converged in the Elite Eight, the Bulldogs’ versatility won out.

“I know some people were worried about how he’s going to handle the size in there,” Few said of Timme. “But I think our staff and Drew and his teammates knew he was going to be fine. He’s faced many, many, many big lineups and shot blockers and such. He always figures out a way to get to his shot.”

Gonzaga’s defense, often the overlooked piece in its undefeated season, rattled the Trojans by forcing 10 turnovers and guarding the perimeter well. In Southern California’s three tournament wins, the Trojans shot better than 50 percent from long range. They made at least 10 three-pointers in their previous two victories, against Oregon and Kansas. Against the Bulldogs, the Trojans made only 4 of 15 attempts.

Less than five minutes into the game, Bert Smith, one of the officials, appeared to lose consciousness and fall to the court near the Gonzaga bench. He was immediately tended to by medical staff in a hushed arena. A few minutes later, Smith sat up and was alert. He left the arena sitting up on a stretcher, and play resumed with a standby referee joining the officiating crew. Smith didn’t need to be hospitalized, an NCAA spokesman said, and the players from both teams regrouped after the worrisome scene.

“I was just shocked and scared for him,” Few said. “But I was able to stick my head in there a little bit and see that he was talking and coherent and tried to say a quick prayer for him and wished him the best. Just told the guys we need to keep doing what we were doing prior to that.”

Southern California’s starting lineup is among the tallest in the nation, with four players at least 6-foot-7. The Trojans’ efforts on both ends of the floor are anchored by Mobley, a 7-foot freshman who led the team in scoring (16.4 points) and on the boards (8.7 rebounds). His brother, Isaiah, two years older and slightly shorter, reinforces the team’s effort in the paint with similar aptitude.

The Mobleys led the Trojans on Tuesday night — 17 points for Evan and 19 for Isaiah — but Southern California shot only 38.7 percent. The Trojans had no answers to Gonzaga’s poise and well-roundedness. Neither has any other opponent. With each performance, the gap between the Bulldogs and the field seems increasingly stark.