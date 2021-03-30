Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, whom her son has called the “boss” of the family, often attended her son’s games, sitting near the court and enthusiastically cheering him on.

“My mom would be the one to go at the stanchion,” Towns said Monday, “or be there and wave at me until I said hi to her or came and hugged her.”

Towns revealed in March 2020 that his mother was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma after contracting the coronavirus. In talking about the experience in a video he shared on social media, Towns pleaded with the public to take the pandemic seriously.

“The severity of this disease is real,” he warned in the video. “This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people. This disease is deadly.”

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, 58, died April 13. His father, Karl Towns Sr., also contracted the virus and was hospitalized. The Timberwolves star, who contracted the virus himself in January, said in December that the disease had killed seven of his family members.

After a Timberwolves win later that month, Towns described how his mother’s death had affected him. “I don’t even recognize most of my other games and years I’ve played and how I felt those days,” he told reporters. “If I can be honest with y’all for a second, I mean, I don’t really recall or really care. I only know what happened from April 13 on. Because you may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13. He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man. I don’t know that man. You’re talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago.”

Last April, a family spokesman described the family as “heartbroken” by her death. “Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. … She was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Before Monday’s game, Towns spotted his father, who was wearing a jersey with the family name on this back, and trotted over to greet him. Towns, who grew up in New Jersey, went on to score 31 points with 12 rebounds and five assists in the 112-107 loss to the Nets. About a dozen family members attended the game, and afterward Towns hung around to play tag on the court with a niece and nephew.

“It was really the first time having family watch me playing in person” since the pandemic began, Towns said, “and it’s crazy seeing my dad. I’m like, ‘Where’s my mom? She’s gonna come.’ And, obviously, she’s not gonna show up. That affected me, but I go out there and play the best I can for this team.”