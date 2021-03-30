Follow along for live updates from both tournaments.
Michigan, UCLA locked in a tight, low-scoring contest
No. 1 Michigan and No. 11 UCLA were locked in a close, low-scoring battle as their Elite Eight game neared the midway point of the second half. The Bruins held a slim lead at 36-33 with just over 11 minutes to play.
UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, who scored 18 of his team’s 27 points in the first half, suffered an ankle injury that briefly forced him from the game early in the second. The sophomore transfer from Kentucky, who had injured the same ankle in the Bruins’ First Four win over Michigan State, missed approximately two minutes of game action, during which the Wolverines began to rally from a nine-point deficit.
Michigan had been down 34-25 with 18 minutes left to play before going on an 8-0 run. Juzang led all players with 21 points, while freshman center Hunter Dickinson paced Michigan with 10.
Stanford comes back to beat Louisville, 78-63, and reach 14th Final Four
Top-seeded Stanford rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to beat No. 2 seed Louisville, 78-63, and make it to the Final Four for the 14th time.
Down 14 early in the third quarter, the Cardinal (29-2) went on a 17-2 run to take its first lead, 46-45. Stanford continued to apply pressure in the fourth quarter, expanding the advantage to 58-50 with 7:36 left in regulation on Kiana Williams’s three-pointer.
Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, making 5 of 9 three-pointers, to help Stanford attain its first Final Four berth since 2017. The Cardinal will face No. 1 seed South Carolina Friday night.
Ashten Prechtel scored all 16 of her points in the second half on 6-for-6 shooting with four assists and three rebounds. The reserve forward also all three of her three-point attempts.
Lexie Hull had a team-high 21 points for Stanford, which outscored Louisville in the second half, 52-25.
Dana Evans ended her college career with 24 points for Louisville, which was seeking its third fourth appearance in the Final Four. The two-time ACC player of the year made 6 of 8 three-pointers but got little help. Louisville’s next highest scorer was Kiana Smith with eight points.
Halftime: UCLA 27, Michigan 23
Johnny Juzang scored all but nine of UCLA’s points as the No. 11 Bruins ended the first half with a 27-23 lead over No. 1 Michigan in their Elite Eight matchup in the East region.
Juzang, a sophomore guard and UCLA’s leading scorer on the season, made 8 of 10 shots for his 18 points. His teammates combined to go 3 for 18 from the field, but Michigan hit just 10 of its 25 shots, including 1 of 5 from three-point range.
Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. led the Wolverines with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting while freshman center Hunter Dickinson, the team’s leading scorer, had four points. Dickinson, a second-team AP all-American, was defended for much of the half by UCLA sophomore forward Kenneth Nwuba, who came into the contest averaging 5.4 minutes per game.
The only other Briuns to score in the half were sophomore guard Tyger Campbell, who had five points, and sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. with four. Michigan led 13-6 after 11 minutes before Juzang started to get hot.
UCLA, trying to match VCU in 2011 as only schools to go from the First Four to the Final Four, needed to beat Michigan State in overtime in that play-in round just to gain entry into the main field of 64.
Gonzaga dominates the paint against Southern California and punches ticket to the Final Four
INDIANAPOLIS — The hope of the Southern California men’s basketball team resided in the space directly beneath the basket. There, the Trojans desperately needed their standout freshman, Evan Mobley, to thrive. That was their path to the Final Four, an elite defensive performance that shuttered Gonzaga’s close-range efforts, and they had a soon-to-be lottery pick manning that area of the floor.
Mobley had shined throughout this season and the NCAA tournament, but in the Elite Eight matchup against the top-seeded Bulldogs, Gonzaga’s mustached sophomore with a headband, Drew Timme, quickly claimed that region as his own territory. Southern California’s defense, with all its height and length, could do little to contain this prolific Gonzaga attack, and the Trojans crumbled on their way to an 85-66 defeat.
Louisville’s lead over Stanford shrinks after three quarters
Louisville had a double-digit lead at halftime dwindle to 50-48 after three quarters against top-seeded Stanford. Trailing by 14 early in the third quarter, Stanford went on 17-2 run to take a 46-45 lead with 1:52 left to play. It was the first lead for the Cardinal, which forced six consecutive misses during its comeback, since 6-5 early in the first quarter.
Lexie Hull leads Stanford with 13 points — although she’s shooting just 4 for 12 — and seven rebounds. Ashten Prechtel scored all seven of her points in the third quarter on 3-for-3 shooting.
Dana Evans leads the Cardinals with 15 points, and Kianna Smith has eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Michigan leads UCLA after slow start to game
Michigan, the top seed in the East region, took an 11-4 lead on No. 11 UCLA midway through the first half of their Elite Eight battle. Both teams got off to slow starts before the Wolverines began to pick up their offensive efficiency as the clock ticked below 12 minutes to play in the frame.
Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer and a second-team AP all-American, had four points to lead all players in the game. Both teams had four turnovers, and UCLA was 2-of-11 from the field while Michigan hit four of its first 10 shots from the field.
The winner faces West region champion Gonzaga, the top overall seed in the tournament, in a national semifinal on Saturday.
Louisville leads No. 1 seed Stanford, 38-26, at halftime
The No. 2 Louisville women’s basketball team played stifling defense during the first half on the way to a 38-26 lead over top-seeded Stanford in the Alamo Region final at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Cardinals limited Stanford to 27.7 percent shooting, including 1 for 9 on three-pointers. The Cardinal, the No. 1 overall seed, entered the game having made 43 three-pointers this tournament, the most of any team. Stanford shot a combined 7 for 32 from behind the arc in its only two losses this season.
Dana Evans led Louisville with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting before going to the bench late in the second quarter with two fouls. Fellow starter Mykasa Robinson also picked up her second foul in the second quarter.
Louisville shot 6 for 10 on three-pointers and held an 11-5 margin in fast-break points.
Lexie Hull had 11 points for Stanford, which is seeking a 14th trip to the Final Four and first since 2017.
South Carolina jumps on Texas early and never lets up on its way to the Final Four
SAN ANTONIO — Dawn Staley and Vic Schaefer are used to glancing down the sideline and seeing the other in high-stakes situations. When Schaefer was at Mississippi State, the two faced off in four SEC tournament championship games and in the 2017 national championship game.
The two were at it again Tuesday, with Schaefer at the helm of No. 6-seeded Texas, and a trip to the Final Four on the line. Staley and South Carolina won all five of those previous meetings and did it again in the Elite Eight as the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks never trailed in a 62-34 victory to advance to the third Final Four in program history, and their first since 2017.
How they got here: Michigan vs. UCLA
Michigan and UCLA square off in the men’s East Region final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the winner facing Gonzaga or Southern Cal in the Final Four. The game will be televised by CBS.
No. 1 Michigan (23-4)
NCAA tournament results: beat Texas Southern, 82-66; LSU, 86-78, Florida State, 76-58
Making their fourth region final appearance over the past nine seasons, the Wolverines are shooting for their ninth berth in the Final Four. Michigan has gotten this far despite the absence of forward Isaiah Livers, who is out for the season with a foot injury suffered in the Big Ten tournament. The senior led the team in minutes and was the Wolverines’ second-leading scorer, but Brandon Johns Jr. replaced Livers in the starting lineup and is averaging 11 points per game during the tournament, up from 4.8 during the regular season.
No. 11 UCLA (21-9)
NCAA tournament results: beat Michigan State, 86-80 (OT); BYU, 73-62; Abilene Christian, 67-47; Alabama, 88-78 (OT).
Winners of a record 11 national titles, the Bruins are playing for their first Final Four berth in 13 years and can become the only the second team selected to play in the First Four to earn a spot in the national semifinals (VCU was the first, in 2011). UCLA has relied on balanced scoring to get this far: It has five players who average at least 10 points per game, and this season 10 Bruins players have scored at least 10 points in a game.
Louisville opens 21-13 first-quarter lead over Stanford
Second-seeded Louisville shot 50 percent and made 3 of 5 three-pointers in the first quarter to lead top-seed Stanford, 21-13, in the Alamo Region final of the women’s NCAA tournament.
Dana Evans scored 10 points for the Cardinals, who outrebounded Stanford, 14-8, and limited the overall No. 1 seed to 35.3 percent shooting.
Cameron Brink led Stanford with six points but limped off the court and into the locker room in the closing stages of the first quarter. The freshman is a two-time Olympian with the U.S. under-19 and under-18 teams and is the Cardinal’s fourth-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder.
Final: Gonzaga 85, USC 66
Gonzaga moved just two wins away from an undefeated season with a 85-66 over USC in the West regional final. The top-seeded Bulldogs reached their second Final Four, jumping out to a 17-4 lead over the error-prone Trojans and were never seriously challenged the rest of the way.
Gonzaga was led by its trio of stars: first-team all-American Corey Kispert, a senior forward, and second-teamers sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman guard Jalen Suggs. Timme scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting and Kispert and Suggs had 18 apiece. Suggs, expected to be a high pick in this year’s NBA draft, added 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
USC’s own coveted freshman, forward Evan Mobley, scored 17 points while his older brother Isaiah posted a team-high 19. While the brothers shot a combined 12 of 22 from the field, the rest of the Trojans went 12 of 40.
Gonzaga outrebounded USC, 41-29, and had three blocks to none for the Trojans. The 30-0 Bulldogs won their 27th straight game by double digits and are looking to become the first undefeated men’s champion since Indiana in 1976.
Gonzaga’s first Final Four berth occurred in 2017, ending with a loss to North Carolina in the national championship game. This season’s squad has a national semifinal date with the winner of an East regional final matchup between No. 1 Michigan and No. 11 UCLA.
How they got here: Stanford vs. Louisville
The Women’s Elite Eight concludes with Stanford and Louisville. The game is set to air on ESPN at 9 p.m. The Alamo Region winner will play either 1-seed South Carolina or 6-seed Texas in the Final Four. Here’s what you need to know.
No. 1 Stanford (28-2)
NCAA tournament results: beat Utah Valley 87-44, Oklahoma State 73-62, Missouri State 89-62
After reaching the regional finals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments, Stanford now sets its sights on a 14th trip to the Final Four. Thus far, the Cardinal’s success has been linked to excellent three point shooting. Over 33 percent of Stanford points this season have come from beyond the arc per HerHoopStats. Through three tournament games, Stanford has made a record 43 three pointers and sits just 11 shy of tying the record for the entire tournament.
No. 2 Louisville (26-3)
NCAA tournament results: beat Marist 74-43, Northwestern 62-53, Oregon 60-42
Realizing the magnitude of Sunday’s Sweet 16 game versus Oregon, former Louisville standout Asia Durr contacted senior guard Dana Evans with a few words of encouragement. Evans, who played alongside Durr when Louisville reached the Final Four in 2018, was amid an ugly shooting slump. “She sent me a nice text just telling me to relax,” Evans said after the Cardinals’ 60-42 win. “Let the game come to me, not overthink it” The two-time ACC player of the year heeded the advice and went on to score 29 points in the win. While Evans finding her touch is huge, to beat Stanford the Cards will need big nights from others as well. Hailey Van Lith, a 5 foot 7 guard, could be a name to remember. The freshman is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 62.5 percent from three during the tournament.
Gonzaga maintaining big lead in second half
Gonzaga began the half in somewhat sloppy fashion, turning the ball over three times while missing seven of its first 10 shots. All that allowed USC to creep back to within 17.
It’s been that kind of evening for the Trojans, who looked outclassed early and have not been able to stage the kind of major comeback that fellow Pac-12 team Oregon State did last night. The Beavers went on to lose that game, a fate that appears to await USC, as well.
As Tuesday’s Elite Eight game ticked down to under 11 minutes to go, the top-seeded Bulldogs moved back to a 22-point lead at 67-45. Gonzaga forward Drew Timme led all players with 21 points, and teammates Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs had 15.
South Carolina routs Texas to reach Final Four
The top-seeded South Carolina women’s basketball shut out No. 6 Texas in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 62-34 win, winning the Hemisfair region to advance to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks (26-4) will face the winner on Friday night of No. 4 Arizona and No 1 overall seed Stanford. It’s the third Final Four appearance for South Carolina, which won the national championship in 2017.
Five South Carolina players scored in double figures, led by Zia Cooke with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each had 12 points as the Gamecocks dominated the Longhorns in the paint.
Audrey Warren had 13 points as the only Longhorns player to score in double figures against a smothering South Carolina defense that forced 15 turnovers. The Gamecocks scored 14 points off turnovers compared to four for Texas.
The Gamecocks shot 44 percent, made 9 of 10 free throws and owned a 10-2 margin in fast-break points.