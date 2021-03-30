The Women’s Elite Eight concludes with Stanford and Louisville. The game is set to air on ESPN at 9 p.m. The Alamo Region winner will play either 1-seed South Carolina or 6-seed Texas in the Final Four. Here’s what you need to know.

No. 1 Stanford (28-2)

NCAA tournament results: beat Utah Valley 87-44, Oklahoma State 73-62, Missouri State 89-62

After reaching the regional finals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments, Stanford now sets its sights on a 14th trip to the Final Four. Thus far, the Cardinal’s success has been linked to excellent three point shooting. Over 33 percent of Stanford points this season have come from beyond the arc per HerHoopStats. Through three tournament games, Stanford has made a record 43 three pointers and sits just 11 shy of tying the record for the entire tournament.

No. 2 Louisville (26-3)

NCAA tournament results: beat Marist 74-43, Northwestern 62-53, Oregon 60-42