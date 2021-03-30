It is the first modification to the length of the NFL season since the league went from a 14-game schedule to a 16-game regular season in 1978.

The NFL plans for four of the 16 additional games per season, beginning in 2022, to be devoted to international play.

Owners long had sought to lengthen the regular season as a revenue-boosting measure. They proposed an 18-game season, with a two-game preseason, during their labor negotiations with the NFL Players Association that led to the two sides’ 2011 collective bargaining agreement. The union objected on player-safety grounds and called the proposal a non-starter, and owners abandoned the measure for that labor deal.

But they came back to it during the negotiations that led to last year’s new CBA. The owners’ focus shifted to 17 games when the union remained firmly against an 18-game season, and the fundamental trade-off of the negotiations became the owners getting a 17-game season in exchange for the players getting 48 percent of the sport’s revenue under the salary cap system, with a “kicker” mechanism to potentially take that to 48.5 percent or slightly above. The union’s safety concerns had been mollified by cutbacks to the amount of hitting that players endure year-round, during the offseason and on the practice field.

The CBA was narrowly approved by players in March 2020, giving the owners the right to implement the 17-game season as soon as 2021. That was accompanied by an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, which went into effect last season. The 17-game season was incorporated by the owners into their negotiation of their just-completed TV and streaming deals worth more than $110 billion over 11 years through the 2033 season. Teams divide those revenue evenly, and players receive their share under the salary cap.

The completion of the broadcasting deals was viewed as the final step toward enacting the 17-game season, and the outcome of the owners’ vote Tuesday was considered a foregone conclusion.

Owners had ratified a scheduling formula for a 17-game season in December. The additional home game is to rotate annually by conference. AFC teams are expected to have nine home games each in the 2021 regular season, while NFC teams have eight apiece. That would be reversed in 2022.

The extra game is expected to be an out-of-conference game based on the divisional order of finish from the previous season. For the 2021 season, AFC East teams play NFC East teams; AFC North teams face NFC West teams; AFC South teams oppose NFC South teams; and AFC West teams play NFC North teams. So, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs, the first-place team in the AFC West last season, are expected to host the Green Bay Packers, the first-place team in the NFC North.

The NFL’s schedule for the 2021 season is expected to be released in May.

The three-game preseason is expected to result in teams having a bye during what, until now, has been Week 4 of the preseason schedule. There is not expected to be any change to the start of the regular season. Each team is still expected to have one bye week during the regular season, which now becomes 18 weeks long.

That pushes back the postseason by one week. The Super Bowl for the 2021 season is expected to be played Feb. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, one week before Presidents’ Day weekend. Had the 2020 season been one week longer, this year’s Super Bowl would have been played on the Sunday immediately before Presidents’ Day, giving the nation a holiday on the day after the year’s most-watched TV event.

Under the NFL’s international plan, four of the additional 16 games leaguewide in a 17-game season would be chosen as neutral-site games each year and played internationally. Each NFL team would play an international game at least once every eight years, giving the league scheduling certainty as it attempts to increase the sport’s popularity worldwide.

Some NFL players have continued to express their opposition to a 17-game season, even after their ratification of the CBA last year by a mere 60-vote margin. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wrote on Twitter over the weekend that a 17-game season is “dumb … as hell.”

The owners’ remote meeting continues Wednesday. They are expected to formally approve a $450 million debt waiver for Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder that will enable him to buy out his three co-owners of their stakes in the franchise, totaling about 40 percent, for an estimated $875 million. That waiver already has been ratified by the owners on the NFL’s finance committee. The owners are not considering rule-change proposals for the 2021 season during this meeting, with the league pushing back that process.