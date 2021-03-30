It is the first modification to the length of the NFL season since the league went from a 14-game schedule to a 16-game regular season in 1978. The NFL also announced that it plans for four of the 16 additional games per season, beginning in 2022, to be devoted to international play.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the move “momentous” and said during a conference call with reporters, “This change clearly is going to provide fans with more meaningful and quality games that otherwise would not have been scheduled.”

Goodell also said the league plans to “have full stadiums in the upcoming season” after the NFL completed its 2020 season with games played in empty or partially filled stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re also discussing our plans to welcome back all of our fans for the 2021 season across the country at all NFL stadiums,” Goodell said. “As you know, we had 1.2 million fans safely attend games last year. All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”

League officials reiterated Tuesday that, based on studies, no clusters of coronavirus cases have been traced to any of the 119 NFL games last season at which fans were in attendance.

Owners long had sought to lengthen the regular season as a revenue-boosting measure. They proposed an 18-game season, with a two-game preseason, during their labor negotiations with the NFL Players Association that led to the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. The union objected on player-safety grounds and called the proposal a non-starter, and owners abandoned the measure for that labor deal.

But they came back to it during the negotiations that led to last year’s new CBA. The owners’ focus shifted to 17 games when the union remained firmly against an 18-game season, and the fundamental trade-off of the negotiations became the owners getting a 17-game season in exchange for the players getting 48 percent of the league’s revenue under the salary cap system, with a “kicker” mechanism to potentially take that to 48.5 percent or slightly above. The union’s safety concerns had been mollified by cutbacks to the amount of hitting that players endure during the offseason and on the practice field.

The CBA was narrowly approved by players in March 2020, giving the owners the right to implement the 17-game season as soon as 2021. That was accompanied by an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, which went into effect this past season. The 17-game season was incorporated by the owners into their negotiation of the just-completed TV and streaming deals worth more than $110 billion over 11 years through the 2033 season. Teams divide that revenue evenly, and players receive their share under the salary cap.

The completion of the broadcasting deals was viewed as the final step toward enacting the 17-game season, and the outcome of the owners’ vote Tuesday was considered a foregone conclusion.

Owners ratified a scheduling formula for a 17-game season in December. The additional home game will rotate annually by conference. AFC teams will have nine home games each in the 2021 regular season, while NFC teams have eight apiece. That will be reversed in 2022.

The extra game will be an out-of-conference game based on the divisional order of finish from the previous season. For the 2021 season, AFC East teams play NFC East teams; AFC North teams face NFC West teams; AFC South teams oppose NFC South teams; and AFC West teams play NFC North teams. So, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs, the first-place team in the AFC West last season, will host the Green Bay Packers, the first-place team in the NFC North.

The NFL also announced that the 2021 regular season will begin Sept. 9 and conclude Jan. 9. The schedule for the 2021 season is expected to be released in May.

The three-game preseason is expected to result in teams having a bye during what, until now, has been Week 4 of the preseason schedule. Each team will still have one bye week during the regular season, which now becomes 18 weeks long.

That pushes back the postseason by one week. The Super Bowl for the 2021 season will be played Feb. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, one week before Presidents’ Day weekend. Had the 2020 season been one week longer, this year’s Super Bowl would have been played on the Sunday immediately before Presidents’ Day, giving the nation a holiday on the day after the year’s most-watched TV event.

Under the NFL’s international plan, four of the additional 16 games in a 17-game season will be chosen as neutral-site games each year and played internationally. Each team will play an international game at least once every eight years, giving the league scheduling certainty as it attempts to increase its popularity worldwide.

Some players have continued to express their opposition to a 17-game season, even after their ratification of the CBA last year by a 60-vote margin. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wrote on Twitter over the weekend that a 17-game season is “dumb … as hell.”