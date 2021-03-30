The Hemisfair Region champion will face the winner of Stanford and Louisville on Friday with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The other side of the bracket is already set with No. 1 seed Connecticut facing No. 3 seed Arizona.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke put pressure on the Texas defense all night with her speed and ability to knife through defenders. She finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Victaria Saxton got loose early and contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Destanni Henderson added 12 points and seven assists while national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston had a quiet 10 points and eight rebounds after averaging a double-double during the regular season and postseason.

Boston and the South Carolina defense made life extremely difficult on second team all-American Charli Collier of Texas, who finished with just four points on 2-for-10 shooting and four rebounds. Audrey Warren led the Longhorns (21-10) with 13 points and five rebounds. Texas never found any kind of offensive rhythm as it shot just 23 percent (14 for 61) from the field and 20 percent (3 for 15) from beyond the arc. Nearly every shot was contested and the Gamecocks (26-4) recorded 14 blocks, including nine from Laeticia Amihere (10 points, eight rebounds).

South Carolina sprinted out of the gate to a 14-2 lead as Texas fell into a quick hole for the second consecutive round — Maryland led 9-0 before ultimately losing to the Longhorns in an upset in the Sweet 16. Not only did the Gamecocks get off a quick start, but each of their first seven baskets came off layups — including four in a row from Saxton — as the vaunted Texas defense looked out of sorts on the interior. A layup before the buzzer from Texas guard Kyra Lambert helped salvage the quarter and cut the South Carolina lead to 18-7.

A midrange jumper and a banked-in runner from Cooke pushed the lead to 22-9, but Texas finally found its footing and began defending the interior better. Texas guard Celeste Taylor led an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 24-17 and it looked as if the Longhorns were about to put together another come-from-behind effort. But the positive vibes didn’t last long.

Cooke continued to bury pull-up jumpers and South Carolina went on a 13-2 run highlighted by another Saxton layup off a laser pass from Henderson. A three-pointer from Warren before time expired made things look a bit more respectable, but the Gamecocks still took a 37-22 lead into halftime after a dominant opening 20 minutes.

The Longhorns executed one more push in the third quarter with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 41-31, but Texas never got within single digits the rest of the way. Staley’s crew closed the quarter on an 11-3 stretch capped by a fast-break, reverse layup from Cooke that drew gasps from the crowd and gave the Gamecocks a 52-34 advantage after three quarters.