Maryland entered the 2020-21 season without its five starters from the 2019-20 Big Ten championship team and without five of its top six scorers. With five new starters, including two sophomores and two transfers, the Terps won the conference championship for the sixth time in seven years and Big Ten tournament title for the second year in a row. The team was the highest scoring team in the nation and set a program record averaging 90.8 points per game.
Frese became the winningest coach in program history this season and surpassed 500 wins at the helm of Maryland. She has a 512-131 record and was named Big Ten coach of the year for the fourth time this season.
Frese also coached the season with a heavy heart as her father dealt with prostate cancer that has worsened in recent months.
Maryland entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed and the season came to a disappointing end with a 64-61 loss to No. 6-seeded Texas. The Terps had won their previous 15 games, including five postseason games, by double digits.
