It will also play Boston (18-9-5, 41 points) three times in April, including twice at TD Garden. Add in the trade deadline in mid-April and these next few weeks will be a strong indicator for where the team is at as it nears its looming playoff push.

Four of the five meetings against the Islanders will be at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, including the Capitals’ next game on Thursday night. The Capitals are 3-0-0 against the Islanders this season. New York is on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Penguins twice.

“They’ve been tight games [against the Islanders], there is not a lot of room out there to create and so we will have to work for that,” Laviolette said. “We will have to work to defend hard, but I think the guys know it is important games, it is big games, as they have been. The Islanders are at tops in the division so we are playing for a lot here.”

The Capitals started their five-game, eight-day road trip Tuesday night with a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. They will play both the Islanders and New Jersey twice in their next four-game road stretch.

The team had an optional practice on Wednesday. Laviolette emphasized the importance of giving players needed time off the ice, but also balancing the rhythm that comes with playing every other day and getting bodies back up to speed.

“I feel like rest is really important … some guys are out there [because] it’s mandatory,” Laviolette said. “Some guys took the option and some guys thought it was best to stay off the ice and let their bodies heal up.”

Tuesday marked the first time in awhile the Capitals finally were back at full strength — a rarity this season.

Lars Eller was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury. Richard Panik, who is making $2.75 million this season, was the odd-man out with Eller’s return. Laviolette said the team will not base future lineup changes on one game, rather they will go from the player’s body of work as a whole.

The Capitals still sit among the league leaders in the standings after Tuesday’s disappointing performance against the Rangers. Washington has won 15 of its past 18 games and have managed to keep its game-changing mistakes to a minimum with a depleted lineup.

“There is always mistakes out on the ice but when they lead to breakaways or guys point blank in front of the net, those are the tough ones,” Laviolette said. “I don’t think we’ve been guilty of a lot of those big mistakes lately but [Tuesday] it caught us. It was a difference in the game.”

While there are positives still to be gleaned from Tuesday’s mishap, Laviolette said he sometimes finds it hard to keep that broad outlook in the moment.

“I probably don’t keep that perspective very well,” Laviolette said. “I was angry last night on the bench, you know when a team is capable and you know how they are capable of playing and I guess you always want to try to play to that standard. I certainly understand where we are and what we’ve been through, where we sit, I get all of that, but I don’t think you should allow things to be average or below average and I think you should always address it.”