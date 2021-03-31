Watson has steadfastly denied acting inappropriately with women as allegations have mounted since the first lawsuits were filed in mid-March. On Wednesday, his attorney, Rusty Hardin, released the statements of 18 massage therapists who, he claimed, voiced support for Watson, and said the NFL star never acted improperly with them.
“I never had any problem with him and I never heard anyone say anything bad about Deshaun,” read one such statement from Ana Campion, a licensed massage therapist in Houston who said she had massaged Watson several times from 2017 through last year.
Watson has not been charged with a crime over these allegations, and it’s unclear if any law enforcement agency in Texas has opened an investigation. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the accusers, initially claimed he would deliver evidence to the Houston Police Department to help spur a criminal investigation. However, on late Tuesday night Buzbee wrote on Instagram that he and his clients had decided not to cooperate with Houston police because Thomas Hardin, the son of Watson’s attorney, is a member of the force.
“I support his service, along with all Houston police officers,” Buzbee wrote. “But … me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities.”
The NFL, which has broad authority to punish players even if alleged activity does not result in criminal charges, is also investigating the accusations against Watson.