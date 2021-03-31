But the comparisons between Mobley, Suggs and the other projected top-five picks in a well-regarded class are just beginning in advance of the July 29 NBA draft. As the only big man among this year’s top-tier prospects, Mobley, 19, represents the latest test of the evolving value of a modern NBA big man. He arrives with a tantalizing skill set that could set him apart from other prospects whose high selections have resulted in second-guessing.

“He isn’t Anthony Davis, but he’s in that mold,” one Western Conference executive said. “That’s the mold I want.”

The NBA’s pace-and-space era has drastically altered the job description for elite centers: Rather than dominating with post-ups and hoarding rebounds, teams seek big men who can shoot from the outside, create for their teammates and handle a wide variety of defensive assignments, from stepping out against guards to protecting the basket area. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have garnered MVP attention thanks in large part to their multilayered offensive games, while Davis and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, two of the league’s most complete big men, met in the 2020 Finals.

Identifying these game-changing big men when they’re teenagers remains a maddening process. Davis and Embiid were both high lottery picks, but Adebayo dropped to 14th and Jokic lasted until the second round. All four stars have required major development during their professional careers, and other recent high lottery picks have yet to follow their lead down the star track.

Dragan Bender, the first big taken in 2016, didn’t pan out, and no big men were selected in the top eight picks of 2017. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the top two picks in 2018, have been overshadowed by Luka Doncic and Trae Young, perimeter playmakers who went later in the top five. Zion Williamson has transformed into an oversized initiator — “Point Zion” — rather than the small-ball center many envisioned when he was selected first in 2019. And there are growing whispers that LaMelo Ball, a lead ballhandler, should have been selected over lithe center James Wiseman, last year’s second pick.

But NBA front office executives and scouts generally pushed back on the notion that Mobley, who was the Pac-12 player of the year and defensive player of the year, should be docked based solely on positional considerations. While Suggs and Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham project as possible franchise players who could make an immediate impact as rookies, several decision-makers argued that Mobley can develop into a prototypical modern big.

“I like Mobley much more than Ayton, Bagley and Wiseman” when they were coming out, said an Eastern Conference executive. “He [projects as] a much better defender. He’s better with the ball. Bagley and Wiseman were mistakes. You don’t want to make a mistake [by not taking Mobley] because you were trying to avoid someone else’s mistake.”

The seven evaluators, who were reached by telephone and text message before USC’s loss to Gonzaga and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely, praised Mobley’s comfort playing on the perimeter on both offense and defense, his length, his shot-blocking skills and his ability to attack off the dribble and find the open man.

One Western Conference executive said that Mobley must fill out physically like Davis has throughout his twenties, but he added in a text message that he considered Mobley a strong candidate to go first overall because “size still matters. SIZE WILL ALWAYS MATTER IN BASKETBALL.”

The relative value of sheer size has come under scrutiny in recent years, as slow-footed traditional centers have found it harder to earn big contracts and playoff minutes. Jokic has played his best basketball after slimming down, while two-time all-star center Andre Drummond, a big-bodied volume rebounder, was recently bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers after failing to generate interest before the trade deadline.

“There were playable centers available for cheap in free agency,” said a Western Conference executive. “There were plenty of centers on the buyout market. This is a guard’s game, and centers [who aren’t elite] are treated like running backs in the NFL. At some point, that carries over to how teams draft. If I have a top pick, the big has to do it all. [Only] finishing lobs isn’t enough. [Only] blocking shots isn’t enough. [Only] shooting threes isn’t enough. There is a hell of a high threshold on young big men right now.”

An Eastern Conference executive agreed: “Any player I pick high in the draft now, including bigs, must have a diverse skill set. Ballhandling. Shooting. All of it.”

Mobley isn’t a flawless prospect, although he averaged an impressive 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. The Murietta, Calif., native must improve as a three-point shooter and free throw shooter, and he’s not a back-to-the-basket scoring force. Although Mobley appears to be a more creative and dynamic all-around offensive threat than Ayton, who has settled into a complementary role for the Phoenix Suns, he’s not as silky or as advanced as Davis.

“[My checklist is] defense, efficient scoring and playmaking,” said a Western Conference executive. “A center who shoots a high percentage from the line, is efficient at the rim, can pass the ball and handle a little bit even if they haven’t gotten their shooting range is still super valuable. Especially if they can dominate defensively.”

Indeed, defensive mobility and impact are perhaps the greatest cause for excitement for Mobley, as he trusts his feet and displays a strong commitment to contesting shots.

If Mobley does go with one of the top few selections, his new team will likely pass on Suggs as well as Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, a pair of perimeter athletes who spent this season playing for the G League Ignite. Such a decision could easily set up another round of “Ayton vs. Doncic” or “Ball vs. Wiseman” debates.