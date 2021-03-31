As a sophomore last season, Marial played in 18 games with one start, totaling 111 minutes. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds. Galin Smith, a senior, received most of the available minutes at the center position, and the Terps also relied heavily on playing a smaller lineup.
Marial arrived at Maryland as a player with some upside but with few guarantees as to how he would develop. Marial needed surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs in September of 2019, and he only appeared in 13 games as a freshman. He returned for his sophomore season hoping for an expanded role, but struggled at times against fellow big men from major-conference opponents.
“We enjoyed having Chol as part of our program the past two seasons,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Chol has been a tremendous teammate and always brought a positive attitude. I understand his desire to seek more playing time and wish him nothing but success in the future.”
The Terps had three seniors on their 2020-21 squad — Smith, Darryl Morsell and Reese Mona. The NCAA granted an eligibility waiver to all athletes because of how the pandemic impacted their seasons, so seniors could technically return for a fifth year. Morsell has said he is undecided as to whether he would return to College Park. Seniors who return for a fifth season will not count against a team’s scholarship limit.
With two incoming freshman — power forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish, both four-star players from Baltimore — the Terps have two open scholarship spots. Maryland will presumably try to add a true point guard and a center to its roster through transfers to fill the holes that caused trouble last season.
