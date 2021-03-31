Check, check, check, check. There was solid logic behind each move.

And yet, when the Nationals take the field Thursday night at Nationals Park to open the season — in front of some 5,000 fans! — they will need at least 27 outs to beat the New York Mets. I shudder at how many times this team might give the opponent 29 outs. Or 30. Or more.

You can win a single baseball game that way, washing away defensive lapses with offensive outbreaks or overpowering pitching. But over the course of a season — which, thankfully, will be a good ol’ 162 games again this year — those extra outs add up and wear you down.

“We got to get 27 quick outs,” Manager Dave Martinez said earlier in spring training. “We talk about it all the time. We can’t give these teams 28, 29, 30 outs, because if that happens, some of these [National League East] lineups are dangerous. We got to make sure to limit our mistakes.”

A sound philosophy — but a limited roster. Look around the field and identify a position at which the Nationals have an above-average defender.

Maybe Trea Turner at shortstop? Athletically, he has the range and the arm strength — yet he’s coming off a shortened 60-game season in which he was sloppy on defense, which had him saying this headed into spring training: “Obviously, the defense, I’d want to work on.”

Victor Robles in center? Again, the speed and range are there. But he played the 2020 season with a body that had bulked up too much, and instead of being fluid he was stiff. Metrics will tell you he was below average, not above, and while he has the ability to change that, he has to do it across the course of this summer.

And then … uh, no. There isn’t even another candidate. Soto is moving to right field full-time for the first time in the majors, so while the club can be optimistic, there’s a definite TBD factor there. Starlin Castro will provide more stability at third than the man he beat out for the job, overwhelmed youngster Carter Kieboom, but in his long career, he has played more than 7,400 innings at shortstop and more than 4,900 at second base — but just 366⅔ at third. Anthony Rendon he is not.

Josh Harrison is on this team for his versatility — he can play second, third, left or right. But Kieboom’s struggles and subsequent start at Washington’s alternate site leave Harrison as the most frequent second baseman. That’s fine on a given night, middling over the course of a year. Of the 21 players who have logged at least 2,500 innings at second base over the past five seasons, Harrison is in the middle of FanGraphs’ defensive runs above average metric — 12th. Same for catcher Yan Gomes over that time period with that same minimum of innings — 15th of 29.

Schwarber was a catcher in college who learned to play the outfield as a pro, and he’s actually better than you think — 12th of 34 left fielders with more than 1,000 innings played over the past four years. Martinez, who helped teach Schwarber outfield play when both were with the Chicago Cubs, believes Schwarber is underrated in how quickly he gets to balls and how good his arm is when he gets there — and the metrics back him up. He’s not going to win a Gold Glove, but he won’t kill you out there.

But let’s get to the real problem: Bell. With six homers and a whopping 1.328 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this spring, he looks to be the perfect switch-hitting threat to provide more thump behind the wunderkind Soto. But to be effective for the 2021 Nats, he might have to adopt the philosophy of former Washington slugger/sage Adam Dunn: drive in more than you let in.

Bell is a candidate to be the worst defensive first baseman in the game. A strong candidate. Embrace that knowledge now, before you expect more from him. The evidence is plain — and damning.

Of the 32 first basemen who have played at least 1,500 innings at the position since 2017, Bell ranks 30th in defensive runs saved (DRS), a metric originally developed by John Dewan of “The Fielding Bible,” which measures how much a player is above or below average at a specific position. Unfortunately, DRS is where Bell rates best.

In ultimate zone rating (UZR), which attempts to calculate how many runs a player saves or costs his team, Bell ranks 32nd at minus-18.2. That’s bad. What’s worse: The next-worst first baseman over those four seasons is Houston’s Yuli Gurriel at minus-6.6. (By contrast, Oakland’s Matt Olson leads the majors at 21.4 in that span.) In the defensive runs above average metric, which makes it easier to compare defensive contributions across positions, Bell is also 32nd by a mile: minus-50.9, while no one else is worse than minus-40.4.

So Bell is the Mike Trout of poor defensive first basemen — an outlier. The situation is such that when the Nats lead late in games, veteran Ryan Zimmerman will be the defensive replacement. Zim can still pick it, and he once won a Gold Glove at third base. But when they X-ray his right shoulder these days, what’s revealed is sawdust and glue. Washington’s better defensive option is a guy who physically has trouble throwing.

The potential problem with a leaky defense as a weakness is it’s tied directly to what’s supposed to be Washington’s strength. This is a team that is built on its starting pitching — on preventing runs.

So here’s the scenario I can’t shake: There are two outs in the sixth. Max Scherzer uncorks his 90th pitch. The hitter makes contact. Pick an outcome: It falls just in front of Soto in right. It’s an easy grounder, but Bell can’t scoop out a throw in the dirt. It barely eludes Castro or Harrison. It sends Turner into the hole at short, but he doesn’t trust Bell enough to leap and unleash a laser across the infield, so he eats it.

None of those are errors. All result in Scherzer — or Stephen Strasburg, or Patrick Corbin, or Lester — to push 100 pitches or more to escape the frame. They impact the bullpen usage and the outcome on a given night, which affects who’s available the next night, which has an impact that builds — and wears — on a team over the course of months.

Get excited for this season, because the characters the Nationals have assembled have personality and pop. But in firing yourself up, be aware of the team’s deficiencies on defense, because they’re real. Then give thanks for those nights when all the Nats grant the other team is the 27 outs needed to win.

