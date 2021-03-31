An annual tour for media members at Nationals Park on Tuesday was different, too, with most of the focus on the health and safety protocols for 2021.

For April games, the Nationals gave season plan holders, based on seniority, the opportunity to purchase tickets in pods of one to six seats. All pods will be at least six feet apart, with a maximum of three pods per row, and unavailable seats will be closed with zip ties. Suites will be opened at reduced capacities.

All fans 2 years and older are required to wear a face covering at all times inside the ballpark, except when eating and drinking in their pod. Approved face coverings include KN95, N95, cloth and surgical masks. Bandannas, gaiters and face coverings with exhalation valves are not permitted. Disposable face coverings will be available at Nationals Park gates for any fans who arrive without one. Fans who do not comply with the face covering policy will receive a verbal warning followed by potential removal from the ballpark.

All tickets will be digital and color-coded, corresponding to a designated gate to be used for entering and exiting the ballpark. All gates will open two hours before first pitch, and all parking garages will open 2½ hours before first pitch.

The Nationals, who banned backpacks in 2019, have again updated their bag policy. Under the stricter rules, only clutch bags measuring seven inches long by five inches tall by three-fourths of an inch wide or smaller, diaper bags and bags used for medical reasons are permitted. Lockers will be available outside the home plate and right field gates to store bags for a fee. Fans are still permitted to bring outside food into the ballpark, but they’ll have to carry it in their hands. Scott Fear, the Nationals vice president of public safety and security, said the new policy was enacted to limit congestion at gates and will be revisited after the season.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and signs and decals about social distancing have been installed throughout the ballpark. All toilets and urinals have been converted to touchless flushing systems, and MERV 13 air filters have been installed in indoor spaces, including the redesigned Champions Club on the club level, where the 2019 World Series trophy sits in a glass display case in front of a mural celebrating that team.

In another effort to limit contact between guests and ballpark workers, cash will not be accepted at any parking, ticketing, retail or concession locations inside Nationals Park, except to purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle. Fans who only have cash for other items may exchange it for eCash that may be used throughout the ballpark at the advance ticket sales booth, the Budweiser Terrace or at guest services by Section 131.

Fans are encouraged to download and use the MLB Ballpark App to order concessions from their seats and pay for food and beverages at portable concession stands. Fans who place a mobile order on the app can opt in to receive a message when their order is ready and then retrieve their items using a dedicated pickup line. Standard lines will also be available for fans who choose not to mobile order, with payment options including Apple Pay, credit cards and debit cards. All food will be served in covered packaging, and touchless condiment dispensers have been installed throughout the ballpark.

The kids play area by the right field gate and the Budweiser Brewhouse will not be open in 2021. The Ultra Loft, formerly called the Bud Light Loft, and the Swing Big Beer Pen will be closed at the start of the season, but the Nationals plan to assign seats to those areas if and when the D.C. government allows more than 5,000 fans per game. The team said it is in conversations with the city to increase capacity, possibly as soon as the Nationals’ second homestand later in April.

The Budweiser Terrace bar beyond the center field scoreboard will be open, but all furniture has been removed to discourage fans from gathering around it before and during the game. The only place that fans are permitted to remove their mask to eat or drink is in their seating pod.

While some concession stands, including Medium Rare, See You Tater and Haute Dogs will not be open this season, the Nationals are introducing some new food options for 2021. Arepa Zone will be featured at the Avoiding Gluten stand in Center Field Plaza. Fuku, David Chang’s fast-casual fried chicken restaurant, will replace Chiko by Section 238. Grazie Grazie, a sandwich and salad shop from Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten, will open by Section 114 with a menu featuring an Italian sandwich, a turkey sub and a caprese sandwich.

Baltimore-based Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will offer crab cake sandwiches and crab nachos in Sections 114, 140 and 306, and Taqueria del Barrio, which has a brick-and-mortar location in Petworth, will feature chicken tinga and barbacoa tacos in Sections 129, 216 and 314. As for beer, the District Drafts program is back again with 13 locations featuring a rotating selection of taps from local breweries 3 Stars, DC Brau, Denizens, Fair Winds, Hellbender, Lost Boy, Old Ox, Port City, Red Bear, Right Proper and Silver Branch. One thing that hasn’t changed for 2021? The prices. They’ll be the same as in 2019, across the board.