Oh, brother.

With the Nats facing a brutal schedule the first six weeks of the season, 2021 might be DOA in May. No wonder oddsmakers ranked the Nats only slightly above the middle of the MLB pack. After all, Washington’s rotation was next-to-last in ERA in the National League last year.

With pitchers in spring, as you ramp up from almost leisurely side sessions to 90-plus empty-the-tank pitches, things can change very quickly. It’s a danger zone. Some core staff members don’t survive that return to full-force pitching and are lost for months, or the year.

But some teams, with fingers crossed all the way, get to April with exactly the rotation they wanted, all in good health and throwing like the best versions of themselves that you could reasonably expect.

Right now, that’s the Nats. At least for one day. If nobody trips on a dugout steps during introductions.

Every pitcher comes with an “if.” Before April ends, the Nats’ starters’ ERA might be headed to infinity and beyond. After all, last year’s 5.38 mark was unspeakable.

Also, the season’s first three series — against the Mets, the three-time division champion Atlanta Braves and the World Series-winning Dodgers — would test any staff, much less one like the Nats that has only jelled recently.

But right now, I am anxious to see this rotation pitch — not in the sense of anxiety, but with anticipation. Yes, all five of them — Lester and Ross, too, about whom we will get big chunks of the truth very quickly in April.

How did all this happen and so quickly?

Early in training camp, Scherzer sprained his ankle which set back his normal throwing program. For 36-year-old pitchers, that can be a red flag. Was he showing his age? Was he wise to push through discomfort and come back quickly?

The Mad Max approach worked. Scherzer’s recent starts have been decent, if less than dominant, and his final tune up — in a backfield game — got him near 100 pitches, with the last reportedly at 95 mph with a grunt.

At the start of camp, Strasburg was also lightly used because he was still coming back from wrist surgery which ended his 2020 season after only two games. Docs said fixing carpal tunnel syndrome should be routine. But Strasburg and surgery are two words that don’t rhyme.

On Sunday and Monday, MASN finally deigned to televise the Nationals’ last two exhibition games of the spring. But they were instructive. Strasburg threw 98 pitches on Monday and, in his last two innings, found his mechanics and command, which had been rusty, and fanned the last three hitters he faced.

Since Strasburg had 83 pitches in his previous start, this key man, who might have been limited for weeks, is instead ready for full-go on Day One.

Perhaps the worst shock of early camp was news that Lester, a cancer survivor long ago, had such problems with low energy that he needed surgery to have a parathyroid gland removed. How long would that knock him out? Answer: Hardly at all.

Veteran lefties with elite pedigrees, as they lose velocity, sometimes adapt and become valuable back-end starters for a few years. So far, Lester looks much better than last year’s version of Aníbal Sánchez (6.62 ERA) and capable of a crafty, twice-through-the-order role, at the least.

The bigger question: After years of using 75-to-80 percent fastballs and cutters, can Lester adapt (like late career Tom Glavine, for example) to 40-to-45 percent off-speed pitches — in Lester’s case, curves and change-ups. If it works, he’s a steal at $5 million. If not, he still may be durable, gritty and a .500 pitcher.

Ross, after a very promising 12-10, 3.52 ERA start in his first two seasons, has been a mystery of major injury (elbow surgery) and minor flaws, especially an inability to command more than his sinker and slider. In his last sharp outing, Ross used four pitches, including a change, touched 95 in his last inning and had 69 percent strikes. Don’t hold your breath, but this time … maybe.

Corbin in his last outing had the repertoire of the 2019 World Series season, though perhaps not quite as crisp. His fastball sat at 92-93, plus his usual wipeout slider, more change-ups and, in tune with the times, more top-of-zone challenge pitches, a tactic about which Max has been whispering in his ear.

Has the Nats rotation hits its form at the right time? Or is a steady diet of Mets, Braves, Dodgers and Cards about to hit them in the face for weeks on end? Get ready, because we’re probably going to find out a lot in a hurry.

In 2012, ’14, ’16, ‘17 and ’19, when the Nats won four NL East titles and a World Series, their starters finished first, first, second, third and second in NL ERA. In their other, poorer years, they were sixth, sixth, ninth and 14th.

Then, as now, several bullpens caused worry. But 'pens can be amended, and mended, in season. Rotations usually can’t. Also, this year, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth offer a bit of decent depth, plus bullpen usefulness, which will be needed, and tested, in the tough N. East.

Washington has had a uniquely unsatisfactory experience of post-world-championship celebration. Except for that Constitution Avenue parade almost exactly 17 months ago, there hasn’t really been one.

Last year was so blighted by the pandemic, and the Nats bad play, that much of MLB has forgotten how good the Nats were over the previous eight years. My hope for this year — in addition to playing all 162 games — is that the Nats give a decent account of themselves, worthy of the 2019 team, one that shows last year was a fluke.

That way, D.C. fans could, in steadily increasing numbers, go to Nats Park and enjoy the same kind of competitive, contending team that the Lerner family and GM Mike Rizo have built so consistently.

Right now, few around MLB predict such a thing. Vegas says third place, 84.5 wins and no playoffs. A month ago, I might have agreed. Now, I want the over.

The Nats are many things, but always “rotation first.” In 2019, Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin became the first NL trio in 50 years to have 200 strikeouts each. Last year, they were 7-12 with a 4.43 ERA — a bunch of bums.

Many in MLB have written them off as a force. I don’t think the Big Three have evaporated at ages 36, 32 and 31. Stat projection sites — which only know the facts of their careers, not their names — say they will combined for 600 strikeouts this year. Lester and Ross look like upgrades behind them. Fedde, plus Voth offer reasonable depth.

Optimism is the first law of Opening Day. But this time, though with normal April stomach flutters, it seems justified for the Nationals.