Arriola will be sidelined about six weeks, which overlaps with the remainder of Swansea City’s season. His departure was first reported by WalesOnline.

United had loaned the winger for the remainder of Swansea City’s campaign in the English Championship, one flight below the Premier League. The Swans are in a tight race for promotion to the top division.

AD

(United and Swansea City have common investors, Americans Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan.)

AD

Arriola and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris joined the Swans on loan in February after completing U.S. national team duty. Both were slated to remain there until early to mid-May, depending on possible promotion playoff games.

Swansea City had an option to purchase Morris’s contract. It did not have the same arrangement with Arriola, though a strong performance by the Southern California native could’ve prompted transfer talks.

Morris, however, tore an ACL three weeks into his stay and Arriola is not expected to return.

Arriola’s loan to Swansea City was his first extended competition since returning last fall from an ACL injury suffered in United’s 2020 preseason.

United will open the regular season April 17 against New York City FC at Audi Field. On his recovery timetable, Arriola should return to action in mid-May, six matches into the 34-game MLS schedule.