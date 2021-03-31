Really? That’s UCLA, that all-time kingpin in men’s college basketball, upstarting its way to becoming the fifth No. 11 seed in a Final Four, and just the second First Four participant in a Final Four, necessitating five tournament wins rather than four? That’s UCLA, with its smattering of fans staying 40 minutes after the game to stand and cheer second-year coach Mick Cronin, and marvel like they got the kind of unexpected glee to which they’re unaccustomed?

Apparently, it’s accurate.

“Unreal, man, unreal,” said UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, the Angeleno who transferred back from Kentucky and scored 28 of the Bruins’ hard 51 points on 11-for-19 shooting. “I love every single one of these guys. It’s incredible, man. Surreal. Surreal.”

As one might say in cases of surrealism, Really? Of all the idiosyncratic, potholed paths a team could take to a Final Four, get a load of this one: Squeeze into the men’s tournament off what you might call a run of non-momentum, with the matchless encouragement of four consecutive losses. Play the first night in the off-Broadway First Four, off Broadway here up at West Lafayette. Begin by falling into a 40-26 inconvenience.

Trail by five with 75 seconds left. Trail by three with 37 seconds left, miss a free throw and get the offensive rebound. Tough it out in overtime. Proceed. Win two more, over a good BYU and a heady Abilene Christian. Come to another ditch, a last-ditch three-point shot by Alabama that looked like it might have blown the game for UCLA. Tough out that, too, in overtime.

Play Michigan in a inelegant but palpitating final. Take the beauty Michigan showed in its Sweet 16 win over Florida State and sap that beauty right out of the No. 1 seed. Force 14 turnovers to enable Cronin to say, “That’s huge, huge, guys. In a low-possession game, to create 14 turnovers, is really why we won.”

Then, use your evident and considerable gut to eke out of a game where the two teams miss 64 of 105 shots. Win despite getting outrebounded 38-28, getting outscored in the paint 32-16, seeing 7-foot Hunter Dickinson occasionally go dominant in the second half toward his 11 points. Hold Franz Wagner, the sophomore Michigan phenom, to 1-for-10 shooting, including two late three-point tries that never seemed to have much chance as they traveled.

And then, when your 34-25 lead has dissipated and the game has reached 46-46 with 5:22 to go on a loud three-point swish by Chaundee Brown, do something really impressive. Hold Michigan without a field goal from there.

That’s one curious trail to the Final Four, and now UCLA has taken it after finishing fourth in the Pac-12 and glum in the first half of March. “You’ve got to be able to win different ways,” said Cronin, 49, who used to assist Rick Pitino at Louisville and then head-coach Murray State and Cincinnati. So they had won all kinds of different ways just in this tournament, and they had ended the exhilarating run of Michigan and second-year coach Juwan Howard, who felt his first mad pain in his first turn at Madness.

“It’s going to be tough to sleep tonight, but I’ll get through it,” said Howard, whose team saw two decent looks in the last 3.8 seconds, including Mike Smith’s three-point try off a fine, full-court, inbounds play.

His team (23-5) had inched ahead in the game of inches, 47-46 with 4:30 left, when Dickinson made one free throw out of two. (His team had missed five of 11 free throws.) Then, across the balance, UCLA (22-9) had wrung a few baskets out of the great muck. With 4:04 left Jules Bernard, who had been fighting an injury lately, zipped across the lane from the left to set up a turnaround for a 48-47 lead. With 1:05 left, Juzang made a fine little challenged jumper from the baseline for a 50-47 lead.

That was it. That was all the Bruins needed in what Cronin called “a Big Ten battle-royale game,” in which, “Nobody could find an offensive rhythm and that was just a credit to the defenses,” in which it proved “hard to get bodies off of bodies.”