1. Juan Soto will win the Triple Crown.

Why it’s preposterous: For starters, leading the league in batting average, home runs and RBI is one of the rarest feats in baseball. Miguel Cabrera’s monstrous season for the Detroit Tigers in 2012 was MLB’s first Triple Crown campaign in 45 years. The last National Leaguer to do it was Joe Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals … in 1937. If Soto bats second in the order, as he has occasionally done during spring training, his RBI opportunities could be limited.

AD

AD

Why it could happen: Soto captured what’s referred to as the sabermetric Triple Crown during last year’s shortened season, leading the NL in batting average (.350), on-base percentage (.490) and slugging percentage (.695). Through three seasons, the 22-year-old’s numbers compare favorably with those of Hall of Famer Ted Williams, who won the Triple Crown in 1942 and 1947. Who’s to say that Soto, who is projected to hit roughly 40 home runs this season, won’t continue to get better? “You never know,” Soto told MLB Network when asked in December about the possibility of adding a Triple Crown to his already impressive résumé. “Maybe. I hope so. I’m going to keep grinding, man. You never know.”

2. Victor Robles will steal 40 bases.

Why it’s preposterous: Robles registered a paltry four stolen bases in five attempts as part of his dreadful 2020 campaign, during which he hit .220 with a career-worst 28 percent strikeout rate. Robles had 28 steals in 37 attempts in 155 games the year before, a less-than-ideal success rate for anyone with hopes of reaching 40 steals.

AD

AD

Why it could happen: Robles, who will turn 24 in May, shed some weight during the offseason and simplified his approach at the plate this spring. The early returns have been positive. If Robles can stay healthy and get on base at a better clip than the .293 on-base percentage he posted last season, he has the speed atop the order to join Trea Turner and Alfonso Soriano as the only Nationals players to eclipse 40 stolen bases in a season. (Nyjer Morgan finished with 42 steals in 2009, but 18 of those came before Washington acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.)

3. Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber will combine to hit 70 home runs.

Why it’s preposterous: The only time a pair of Nationals players combined to hit at least 70 home runs was in 2009, when Adam Dunn (38) and Ryan Zimmerman (33) did it for a 103-loss team. Bell and Schwarber, two of Washington’s biggest offseason acquisitions, are coming off down years. Bell hit .226/.305/.364 with eight home runs in 57 games for the Pirates, while Schwarber hit a career-low .188/.308/.393 with 11 home runs in 59 games for the Chicago Cubs. Bell has hit only 18 home runs since the all-star break in 2019. Schwarber has never hit lefties well (.197/.301/.348).

AD

AD

Why it could happen: They weren’t teammates at the time, but Bell and Schwarber hit 37 and 38 home runs, respectively, in 2019. The shortened 2020 season was so unusual that it’s not unreasonable to chalk up their performances to the small sample size and expect both 28-year-olds to bounce back in a big way. Most projection systems peg Bell and Schwarber to combine for roughly 60 dingers, so an additional 10 isn’t all that far-fetched. Both players have been locked in this spring.

4. The Nationals will win 100 games.

Why it’s preposterous: The Nationals play in what figures to be the most competitive and toughest division in baseball, and most projection systems, including the one at FanGraphs, have them as the third-best team in the NL East behind the Braves and Mets. On top of the question marks in the lineup and starting rotation, Washington’s defense will take a hit with Bell and Schwarber in the field. The Nationals have never won more than 98 games in a season.

AD

AD

Why it could happen: Can Stephen Strasburg return to form after carpal tunnel surgery and stay healthy throughout the season? Will Max Scherzer, who will turn 37 in July, continue to defy age and revert to his pre-pandemic greatness? After posting a 4.66 ERA last year, can Patrick Corbin pitch more like the World Series hero who managed a 3.25 ERA in 2019? If the answer to all three of those questions is yes, Washington could run away with the division title. Jon Lester and Joe Ross make for a solid back end of the rotation, and the bullpen could be a strength of this team for a change. Speaking of …

5. Washington’s bullpen will have the lowest ERA in the National League.

Why it’s preposterous: The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers return almost everyone from a bullpen that posted a 2.74 ERA in 2020. Washington’s 4.68 bullpen ERA was fourth worst in the National League last year. Will Harris is dealing with an ailment in his right arm that was originally believed to be a blood clot and will open the season on the injured list, free agent acquisition Brad Hand’s fastball velocity isn’t what it once was, and Tanner Rainey continues to work his way back from a muscle strain that cost him the first month of spring training.

AD

AD