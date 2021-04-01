Across the country, red, white and blue bunting hung in chilly ballparks and over sun-dappled fields, many of them hosting fans for the first time in more than a year. Few days can muster more national optimism. In the nation’s capital, though, a scuttled game suggested the return of baseball may not herald a triumphant march to normalcy as much as an awkward stumble.

“It’s still here,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “As I said in spring training, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, and people need to still take this seriously. They really do. Unfortunately, it hit us, and we got to take care of our own now. All I can say is: Be safe, continue to wear your mask like they ask and know that this still can happen to anyone.”

In many cities, fans partially filled stadiums and cheers — real ones, not recorded and piped in — echoed across green grass. Except for a rainout in Boston, all 26 other teams played Thursday. All the players had been tested for the virus, and the scattered fans wore masks, but the games still provided a vivid image of what a more normal summer might look like.

“I feel like baseball has always been that wonderful conduit for therapy for America,” Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. “Multiple times, multiple different circumstances that have been challenging in this country, baseball has been a constant. It’s been there. It’s allowed people to have a nice escape from it.”

In Washington, though, the escape turned into a symbol of the coronavirus’s lurking threat.

“It was kind of like a dagger in that you were so pumped up to see the Opening Day game and be back in the ballpark,” said Nettie Stewart, a Nationals season plan holder. “I miss doing that, just something to feel normal again. That’s the most depressing part of it.”

The Nationals’ game, in particular, was set up as the perfect celebration of the game’s return: a night game in the nation’s capital, the first time the 2019 World Series champions would play in front of their home crowd since winning that title, a showdown of a generation’s best starters, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

“I was bummed, because I wanted this one,” New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “I wanted to see some jets flying over me today. I wanted to see some flags on the field. I wanted to see some fans, man. I was bummed out, for sure.”

For fans and for players, the virus now seeps into every facet of the sport in ways so routine they pass almost unnoticed.

Even New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, a former player and son of a player who has seen almost everything in baseball, said he wondered “what it’s going to feel like and sound like” to play in front of fans in a stadium that more recently has been doubling as a vaccination site.

At Yankee Stadium, fans needed proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test to enter. They had to wear masks and sit in distanced groups. Elsewhere, where vaccinations and tests were not required, masked fans still sat farther apart than normal as they shivered through snowstorms and greeted their teams for the first time in more than a year.

The Blue Jays, who beat Boone’s Yankees on Thursday, are an embodiment of the complicated position in which the country finds itself — somewhere between on guard and running out of patience. They, too, were excited for the start of the season, clad in their powder blue uniforms, hopeful about their chances.

But they have not played in their home country, let alone their home stadium, in 18 months because of Canada’s covid-19 travel restrictions. They announced this week they will continue to play at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., until at least late May. At some point, they may return to Buffalo, which they called home last year. Until covid-19 numbers decline in the U.S., they cannot go home.

Mets Manager Luis Rojas said that in addition to the many oversight-related messages MLB already sent to teams and players on a regular basis, they now receive emails when the league spots a coach with his mask down in the dugout.

But the precautions have a purpose. Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, who was forced to pull his third baseman out of the final game of last year’s World Series after late notice of a positive coronavirus test, admitted that the vaccine may be fostering “a little laxness.”

“Our players are 100 percent supportive of doing what we can to win the battle off the field to ultimately win the battle on the field,” he said. “We’re doing it, but certainly those are reminders that make us stay on guard.”

The Brewers nearly saw their Opening Day ruined Wednesday when they learned that someone in their clubhouse tested positive for the virus, only to learn through subsequent testing that it had been a false positive and would not affect their Opening Day plans.

“If anything, it’s going to serve as a reminder for us that we still have to be diligent in taking care of ourselves and mask-wearing and things like that,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s how we’ll use it to our advantage, as a reminder that things like this could happen.”

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association announced their plan to roll back some covid-19 restrictions when 85 percent of a team’s players are fully vaccinated. The St. Louis Cardinals quickly reached that threshold, which means players are allowed to gather in hotel rooms again, hang out over clubhouse video games again, and even eat out at restaurants with their families.

But as is the case elsewhere, not everyone in baseball is willing to be vaccinated. Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tweeted that he would not be receiving or advocating for the vaccine. The wife of Cubs’ infielder Eric Sogard posted on Instagram suggesting the league and union were trying to force players into getting it with their incentives, even though it remains voluntary.

“The vaccine is an individual choice. We respect everybody’s freedoms to take and not to take and support them both ways,” said Mike Shildt, the Cardinals’ manager. “There is clearly an advantage to getting to a threshold of 85 percent for the collective group and the freedoms we can do and how we can go about our lives to get more normalized again, reflective of our country.”

Until other teams reach that point, baseball will linger in uncertainty, wondering when things will get back to normal and how it will feel when they get there.

Gabe Kelen, one of the doctors leading the covid response at Johns Hopkins University’s hospital, isn’t sure if he’ll take the tickets he was offered to the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener next week.

“I can’t trust everyone that’s going, that they’re not going sick, or that they’ll take precautions, or that I’ll even feel silly in a mask when everyone else isn’t wearing one,” Kelen said.“

Given the rate of vaccinations of the number of people who survived the disease and have natural immunity, Kelen calculated that the U.S. could approach herd immunity sometime in June if certain variants remain at bay. But he also warned that some places are moving too quickly or allowing too many fans — the Texas Rangers, for example, opened their park on Opening Day at full capacity.

“It gives a false message — and that’s why I do blame some governors here — that, ‘This is over, go do what you’ve always wanted to do,’ ” Kelen said.

The Nationals and Mets won’t get to do what they want to do — that is, start their seasons — any earlier than Saturday, and then only if the Nationals don’t have any more positive tests. That “if” is evidence of covid-19′s continued hold, even as the country tries to wriggle out of its grasp once and for all.

“Everybody’s been cooped up for such a long time that going to a baseball game is almost a symbol of getting back to normal,” said Brian Campbell, who planned to attend Thursday’s game with his wife. “Just the experience at the park, with the opening ceremonies and celebrating the championship. That’s really what I think we missed out on and what I was looking forward to the most.”