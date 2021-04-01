“I don’t think we played hard enough to win a hockey game tonight. . . . We need more hands on the rope,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “When you get into a game like tonight, we need all lines and all defensemen and our goaltender sharp, and it’s kind of on and off. We’ve got to be more consistent with our effort throughout the lineup and throughout the game.”

AD

AD

John Carlson scored the second of his two goals late in the second period to trim the Capitals’ deficit to 6-4, but Josh Bailey scored early in the third to push the Islanders’ margin back to three, and Mathew Barzal finished his hat trick with 1:06 remaining in the game to put the final nail in the Capitals.

The result forged a three-way tie atop the East Division, with the Islanders, Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins knotted with 50 points (the Capitals, however have a game in hand).

The clash between East heavyweights got off to a fast start with a six-goal first period, with four of those goals going to the hosts. The Capitals’ defense, a strength over the team’s first 35 games, never found itself against the Islanders (23-10-4).

AD

“We just gave them too many big chances,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “They’ve got some skilled players over there that are going to capitalize. If we cut down on those, we’ll be all right. We had our chances tonight.”

AD

The Capitals (23-9-4) had players out of position, committed sloppy turnovers and allowed multiple odd-man rushes. They also were simply unable to handle Barzal, whose three goals included a dazzling end-to-end rush through all five Capitals that gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead. Jordan Eberle also scored two goals through the first 30 minutes of play.

And while Samsonov was able to reenter the game with 3:04 left in the first period — a good sign after suffering an upper-body injury before the 2020 postseason — his return made little difference.

AD

Rookie Vitek Vanecek allowed two goals on nine shots before Samsonov came back. Samsonov then allowed two more goals to close out the first period and finished allowing six goals on 24 shots, putting a spotlight again on the team’s goaltending issues.

AD

Laviolette said after the game that Samsonov was pulled by a concussion protocol spotter. He was cleared, and Laviolette was comfortable inserting him back in.

“It was his game, so he was going back in when he was ready,” Laviolette said.

With the NHL’s April 12 trade deadline approaching, General Manager Brian MacLellan is probably watching that goaltending duo very closely.

The Capitals have allowed 17 goals in their past seven periods. They allowed four goals in the third period Sunday in a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers and then five in Tuesday’s loss to the Rangers.

AD

The Capitals and Islanders will meet four more times in April, including three more contests at Nassau Coliseum.

“There were just some mental errors on a lot of guys’ parts,” Oshie said of the loss. “It wasn’t one guy or two guys. A lot of us just weren’t sharp, and we gave them Grade A scoring chances, and they capitalized on most of them. Fortunately we can go back at her tomorrow and turn the page and try to keep growing here.”

AD

After Barzal’s highlight-reel goal made it 2-1, Brock Nelson doubled the lead a little more than a minute later, then Daniel Sprong broke the Islanders’ stretch with a dart from the left circle 22 seconds later for his seventh goal. Sprong has thrived since taking the spot of Richard Panik, who was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

AD

Barzal closed out the wild first period with his spin-o-rama goal at 18:53 that caught Samsonov out of position. Brenden Dillon was on the ice for three out of the four Islanders goals in the first period and four out of seven overall.

The teams traded goals in a back-and-forth second period with Casey Cizikas making it 5-2 by converting a second chance in tight before Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer hit off Oshie’s skate and past netminder Semyon Varlamov on the power play. Eberle responded with a two-on-one goal off the feed from Barzal as the Islanders went up 6-3.