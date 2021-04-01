Chris Beard, fresh from an NCAA tournament appearance with Texas Tech, will be the next coach at Texas, according to multiple reports.

Beard, a Texas graduate, had been talked about as the favorite for the job, which became vacant when Shaka Smart left last week after six seasons with the Longhorns to take the coaching position at Marquette. The hiring was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The hiring comes on the day when Beard’s buyout to switch Big 12 Conference schools dropped to $4 million, according to ESPN. Beard’s salary at Tech was nearly $5 million a year, but Texas has one of the top jobs in the sport, in addition to having ties to Beard, who started his coaching career as a student assistant when Tom Penders was the coach.

In five seasons in which Beard compiled a 112-55 record at Tech, the Red Raiders advanced to one national championship game, losing to Virginia in 2019, and an Elite Eight appearance. Earlier this month, Tech, a sixth seed, lost 68-66 to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament. His teams made the NCAA tournament three times.

The move comes despite a request from one high-profile former Tech football player. Days ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had pleaded with Beard not to leave.

The hiring comes on the same day that another high-profile college basketball job opened up. Earlier, North Carolina’s Roy Williams announced that he is retiring after 33 years.

Smart’s run at Texas was a disappointing one after leading VCU to a Final Four appearance and 109-86 record over six seasons. Although his Longhorns were 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 tournament, they failed to win an NCAA tournament game during his time in Austin. This year, the Longhorns lost 53-52 to Abilene Christian and Coach Joe Golding’s postgame comment was especially cutting.

''We just beat the University of Texas,” he said. “Little ol’ Abilene Christian out in West Texas built a program that went toe-to-toe with the University of Texas and it’s an incredible story. It’s what March is about.''