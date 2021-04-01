Staley and the Gamecocks, who won the 2017 national championship, will face Stanford at 6 p.m. Friday. On the other side of the bracket, the Adia Barnes-led Arizona Wildcats are making their first Final Four appearance and will meet Connecticut at 9:30 p.m.

Both are also former WNBA players.

“There are so many Black coaches out there that don't get opportunity because, when ADs don't see it, they don't see it,” Staley said, “and they're going to see it on the biggest stage of a Friday night that two Black women are representing two programs in the Final Four, something that has never been done before. Our history here in women's basketball is so filled with so many Black bodies that for this to be happening in 2021, to me, is long overdue, but we're proud.

“Representation matters. … Not just give them the job. Bring them in. Interview them. If you don’t hire them, let them know why. Let them know why so we can continue to work on and just perfecting our craft and our profession because there are a lot of people out there that aren’t getting the opportunities that they should, because this is exactly what can happen when you give a Black woman an opportunity.”

Three other things to watch for at the Final Four

The Outsider: Connecticut, Stanford and South Carolina are all No. 1 seeds that have a national championship on the résumé. All three are coached by Hall of Famers who have been named AP national coach of the year. Then there’s Arizona, making its first Final Four as a program that hasn’t had a WNBA draft pick since 2013.

None of that matters now as the Wildcats are two wins from their first title with conference player of the year and defensive player of the year Aari McDonald leading the way.

“For us, we believe that we can accomplish something great this year,” senior forward Trinity Baptiste said. “We believe we can win it all. That’s where it starts, with us believing in order to accomplish something. As far as the other teams, I just approach every game like it’s the same. I don’t really look at an opponent and approach the game different because of the name on their jersey.

“It was a good feeling just knowing that you’re making history along the way. Just looking at my teammates and coaches, just a joy that I felt that I wouldn’t want to feel with anybody else.”

Heavy hitters: There is no lack of star power heading into the final weekend with each team featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

The game’s latest star is national player of the year Paige Bueckers. The firsts have piled up as the U-Conn. product is the first freshman to win the award and was also the first to be named Big East player of the year, freshman of the year and conference tournament most outstanding player in the same season. The 5-foot-11 guard is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from behind the arc.

South Carolina is headlined by 6-5 forward Aliyah Boston, a first team all-American who averaged 13.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The Athletic named her national player of the year and the sophomore is a finalist for Naismith defensive player of the year.

McDonald, a 5-6 senior guard for Arizona, has averaged 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists and her 91 straight games scoring in double digits is the longest active streak in the nation.

Third team all-American Kiana Williams sets the tone for Stanford with 14.5 points per game and 3.1 assists. The 5-8 senior guard is playing in her hometown of San Antonio and holds the program record for the most made career three-pointers.

A future promise: The NCAA created separate bubbles in San Antonio and Indianapolis for the men’s and women’s tournaments in an effort to limit the chances of a coronavirus outbreak that would force a team to forfeit. Those bubbles, however, put on full display the inequities between the men’s and women’s setups. From the weight room to the food provided to marketing efforts and even the logos used on the floor — the women were clearly treated as less than.

NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged the issues — which are not new, but were more obvious when comparing the two bubbles — and apologized. He committed to addressing those issues in the future.