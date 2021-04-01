Enter the Simple Rating System (SRS), which we can use to compare teams from different eras. In essence, a team’s SRS number represents how many points per game it would be better or worse than an average team from that season, after adjusting for strength of schedule.

An average team would have an SRS of zero. Gonzaga’s SRS entering the Final Four is 28.23. Here’s how that compares with the dynastic UCLA teams of the 1960s and ’70s, when the Bruins won 10 of 12 national titles, including seven straight from 1967 to 1973.

Team Team Year Record SRS (national rank) UCLA UCLA 1971-72 30-0 33.79 (1) UCLA UCLA 1967-68 29-1 32.56 (1) UCLA UCLA 1966-67 30-0 29.39 (1) Gonzaga Gonzaga 2020-21 30-0 28.23 (1) UCLA UCLA 1972-73 30-0 27.98 (1) UCLA UCLA 1968-69 29-1 26.69 (1) UCLA UCLA 1969-70 28-2 25.02 (1) UCLA UCLA 1963-64 30-0 22.51 (1) UCLA UCLA 1964-65 28-2 21.33 (1) UCLA UCLA 1974-75 28-3 21.07 (3) UCLA UCLA 1970-71 29-1 20.91 (1)

The Bulldogs stack up pretty well here, as only three of those 10 UCLA teams had a better SRS than Gonzaga this season: the two seasons between 1966 and 1968 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s first two varsity seasons in Westwood) and 1971-72 (an undefeated colossus paced by Bill Walton, Henry Bibby and Jamaal Wilkes that won by more than 30 points per game).

For other comparison points, Indiana’s undefeated national championship team of 1975-76 had an SRS of 26.53, below Gonzaga’s number this season (the Hoosiers actually had a better SRS — 28.66 — the season before, when their only loss of the season was to Kentucky in the Elite Eight). Kentucky’s 2014-15 team that went unbeaten in the regular season but lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four had an SRS of 28.72, better than the Bulldogs. UNLV’s 1990-91 team that went unbeaten until a stunning loss to Duke in the Final Four had an SRS of 31.11, also better than Gonzaga’s.

Keep in mind that the Bulldogs’ SRS will change depending on their final results. Still, should the Bulldogs win their final two games to finish off the first unbeaten Division I season since 1975-76, Gonzaga’s 28.23 SRS would be the best for a national champion since North Carolina’s 28.42 in 2005. At that SRS, Gonzaga also would trail 1993 North Carolina (29.04), 1996 Kentucky (32.14) and 2001 Duke (32.18) among national champions since 1984-85, when the NCAA expanded the men’s basketball tournament to 64 teams.

But all it takes is one bad game for things to go south. Just ask the 24 teams who ranked No. 1 for the season in SRS but didn’t win the national title since the tournament’s expansion (only 11 top-ranked SRS teams have won it all over that span).