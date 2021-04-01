“For a good 10 or 15 minutes, I think all of us on that flight were questioning if we were going to be here today,” Conley said after the Jazz beat the Grizzlies Wednesday night. “That’s how serious it was for us. I can’t speak for everybody, but I know that guys were trying to text family just in case, you know? It was that kind of situation.”

There was a feeling of “helplessness,” Conley, who was seated with Joe Ingles, Miye Oni and Derrick Favors, said, as the plane “began to bounce and started tilting to the left.”

Players immediately tried to reach their loved ones.

“It was one of those flights where you were sending out texts. I know you’ve seen on a movie when a plane is about to crash,” Jordan Clarkson said. “It got to that point where we were all on the plane like, ‘This might be really the end.’ I mean, it was a crazy situation.”

Clarkson had a prime vantage point for the event because he was “being a bad kid” and standing up during takeoff to take something from his bag.

“I just remember walking back to my seat and as I got to my seat, I just hear a loud bang. Me and Mike looked at each other and he was like, oh, ‘that was the birds!’ I guess, Mike, had seen the birds passing through the window and then was seeing it as it was happening. So all I heard was a bang. And then I turned to look out the window and saw the whole engine shaking and everything.”

Awareness of what had happened spread throughout the cabin and, Clarkson recalled, the plane began to shake.

“A lot of people in the back that were sitting like behind the engine, they had seen a burst of flames. So immediately, they’re probably thinking the plane is fully caught on fire. And I see everybody kind of reacting toward that. And just recalling — that whole situation was pretty crazy.”

Conley estimated that it took pilots a few moments to assess the situation. “The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport,” Delta said in a statement. ”

The plane returned and landed uneventfully, with Jazz players then confronted with the unsettling necessity of hopping on another plane and heading for Memphis, where, despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell, they won their seventh game in a row.

“We’re thankful it wasn’t as serious as it could have been,” Conley said, “but it was scary.”