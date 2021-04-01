Much of Williams’s legacy will be attached to numbers. He won three national championships at North Carolina and went to a total of nine Final Fours — four with Kansas, five with UNC. His teams didn’t play in the NCAA tournament three times — his first year at Kansas when NCAA violations that happened before his arrival landed the school on probation; his 2010 Carolina team that went to the NIT a year after winning the national championship; and his 2020 team, which was 14-19 and would not have received a bid had there been an NCAA tournament.

For most of his career, Williams won and won and won. When he lost, he always took it hard and blamed himself. Like Smith, he never blamed the players. He was a very good high school player growing up in the mountains of North Carolina and played freshman basketball as a walk-on at Chapel Hill. In those days there were freshmen teams and scholarship players were on them. A year later, realizing he wasn’t going to make the varsity, he asked Smith if he could observe practices.

That was the start of a remarkable friendship. After graduating in 1972, Williams was a high school coach for five years before Smith hired him as his third assistant in 1978. His salary was minimal, so he sold ads in the game programs to local Chapel Hill businesses to make extra money.

That was when I first met him. He was one of those people you like right away — one of his strengths as a recruiter.

The first time I saw him cry was on the court after the national championship game in New Orleans in 1982. That was the historic night when Michael Jordan hit the winning shot to beat Georgetown, giving Smith his first national championship after six trips to the Final Four.

Smith was dry-eyed and so were Bill Guthridge and Eddie Fogler, his two more experienced assistants. Ol’ Roy was in a puddle, standing at midcourt while the nets were coming down. “I’m sorry,” he said, as if there was a need to apologize. “I’m just so happy for Coach Smith. He’s deserved this for a long time.”

Six years later, he almost became the coach at George Mason. Jack Kvancz, the GMU athletic director, interviewed him and was prepared to offer him the job. But Smith told Williams to wait, that a bigger job would come along. A month later, it did when Larry Brown left Kansas for the NBA.

Even after enduring probation that first season, Williams quickly rebuilt Kansas. In 1991, the Jayhawks beat second-seeded Indiana and first-seeded Arkansas to win the Southeast Regional and reach the Final Four. Their semifinal opponent was North Carolina. Kansas won and Smith was ejected in the final minute. Williams was far more upset about that than he was excited about getting to the national championship game.

If you knew Ol’ Roy, it was impossible not to like him. He turned down the Carolina job in 2000 after Guthridge retired because he felt he hadn’t finished the job at Kansas. He’d been to a second Final Four by then — losing this time to his alma mater — but hadn’t won a national title. He was pilloried in his home state for rejecting the Tar Heels and it created an awkward situation for him for a while with Smith and Guthridge.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said a few years later. “Turning down Carolina was hard. Saying no to Coach Smith was harder.”

The Jayhawks went to the Final Four again in 2002 and 2003 but came up short both times. Meanwhile, UNC foundered and Matt Doherty was fired. The second time, Williams couldn’t say no to Smith.

And yet, he felt guilty about leaving Kansas, where he’d become an adopted son. He apologized to “the people of the great state of Kansas” so often that people joked that his full name was Roy “I apologize to the people of the great state of Kansas” Williams.

Thing is, he meant it every single time he said it. In 2008, Kansas beat North Carolina in the Final Four. Williams cried in his postgame news conference and went on about how he coached the greatest kids in the world and he had let them down.

Then he showed up for the championship game Monday night wearing a Jayhawk pin on his jacket lapel. His fans in the great state of North Carolina weren’t thrilled. When he won a second national title a year later, he was forgiven.

Williams has long had had a temper and a penchant for truth-telling. When Carolina added a home game with Marquette this season in the midst of the pandemic and lost, someone asked him what he would say to Carolina fans who didn’t think he should have scheduled the game.

“Well, if I’d have known we were going to lose, God Almighty, I wouldn’t have scheduled the game,” he said. “Come on. You can’t operate in damn hindsight. God Almighty. If you told me we were going to lose, yeah, I wouldn’t have scheduled the game. If you told me we were going to beat the Lakers, I’d have scheduled them. Carolina fans, they aren’t that dumb. If they are, I’ve got no answer for them.”

With that, he stalked out.

When Williams won his third national title in 2017, giving him one more than his mentor, Williams wouldn’t even hear any talk that he had somehow surpassed Smith. “Remember one thing,” he said. “Everything I know about basketball and coaching I learned from him. I’d have never been anything as a coach without him.”

Smith disagreed. When Williams was at Kansas, I pointed out to him that Williams’s teams did everything Smith’s did: from the passing-game offense; to changing defenses; to pointing at players for assists; to starting walk-ons on Senior Day. Smith listened, then shook his head.

“That may be so,” he said. “But his teams run their stuff better than we do. That’s coaching.”