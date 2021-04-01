English’s earnings are believed to be in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Mike Rhoades, who has coached rival Virginia Commonwealth to two NCAA tournament berths the past three seasons, is due a guaranteed $1.7 million this year.

English, 32, was hired March 23 after two years as an assistant at Tennessee under Rick Barnes, who also got his head coaching start at George Mason 34 years ago.

The Baltimore native and former Missouri star has no previous head coaching experience. Before Tennessee, he was an assistant at Tulsa and Colorado.

He’ll receive $450,000 in base salary and $475,000 in supplemental compensation, all guaranteed. His incentives largely mirror Paulsen’s, with bonuses each spring if he stays in the job ($25,000), for team academic performances (up to $50,000), and winning the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title ($15,000) and tournament ($15,000).

English would receive an additional $50,000 for qualifying for the NCAA tournament and $50,000 with each victory up to the regional final. He would collect $75,000 for advancing to the Final Four, $100,000 for getting to the final and $100,000 for winning the national championship.

The university also agreed to pay English $30,000 for moving expenses, $4,500 per month for six months in a housing stipend and provide a private club or golf club membership.

Since a dream run to the 2006 Final Four, the Patriots have made two NCAA tournament appearances, winning one game, and participated in the NIT once.

This season, they were 13-9, finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 and lost to Davidson in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

With players granted additional eligibility because of the pandemic and able to play elsewhere without sitting out a year, six GMU regulars — Tyler Kolek, Javon Greene, A.J. Wilson, Jordan Miller, Josh Oduro and Greg Calixte — were among a nationwide flurry of individuals entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Some could end up returning to George Mason. Calixte committed to Bryant.

D’Shawn Schwartz announced he will transfer to George Mason from Colorado, where, in his fourth year, he averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds this season for a team that advanced to the NCAA round of 32. English was a Colorado assistant in 2017-19.