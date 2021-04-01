“It feels like the sky’s the limit,” senior defensive lineman Donavin Hansberry said. “We’ve been out here with the [coronavirus], with the difficult weather and we tried to put our best foot forward. We worked hard for a moment like this.”

While the six-game schedule might come with an asterisk in the record books, the story of this season was much longer and messier than most for Madison. It started in the summer with a tenuous green light to begin distanced workouts. Those continued into the fall after the traditional start date was postponed, with players lifting weights in the school parking lot to stay in shape. They were motivated only by the possibility of a season and the hope that they would be ready if it came.

“We figured that the powers that be weren’t going to cancel the season completely, that something was coming,” Coach Justin Counts said. “Internally, we thought we had a chance to be a pretty good team but we needed to work. … We didn’t know what this would look like, but we were going to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity.”

When the season did arrive, the Warhawks took advantage. They beat local powerhouse Westfield for the first time in program history. They allowed just 31 points through five games, sticking to the gritty, defense-first mentality that has delivered them success in recent years.

“We’re tough. That’s the only way to describe this team,” Hansberry said. “This team’s ready to play anyone. It’s the same intensity every time.”

After an early Madison fumble set the Wildcats (3-3) up for a short touchdown, the Warhawks’ defense settled in. On the other side of the ball, Madison junior quarterback Connor Barry threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Junior running back Alex Jreige, who drained the clock all night with one punishing run after another, added the Warhawks’ other touchdown.

“We did our job and left no doubt on the field,” Barry said. “We’ve created something special here.”