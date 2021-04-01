“We brought up a lot of our points. It was kind of like he would say the same thing and kind of agree with us,” Michigan’s Isaiah Livers said. “But that wasn’t really going anywhere.”

The players behind the #NotNCAAProperty social media hashtag, which brought attention to NCAA restrictions preventing athletes from earning money off their name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL rights, say Emmert listened to their concerns and didn’t rule out their requests.

The players asked the NCAA to pursue a waiver that would allow athletes to begin immediately earning endorsement money and profiting off their NIL, rather than waiting for more permanent changes to its rule book. They also asked the organization to enforce and abide by Title IX gender equity rules, and they requested a meeting with the NCAA’s board of governors, essentially asking the organization’s highest decision-making body to also hear their concerns.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis, Emmert said he agrees with the sentiment behind the players’ hashtag: “No student is NCAA property," he said, "nor should they ever be.”

Of the meeting with players, he said: "We had a really good, a really constructive conversation, and I look forward to continuing to work with them and others to make sure we can get done what needs to get done to have NIL opportunities for our students and I’m really confident we’re going to get there and hopefully get there soon.”

The NCAA has been subject to heavy criticism in recent weeks with the men’s players drawing attention to the NIL restrictions, women’s players and coaches exposing some of the inequities between the two basketball tournaments and the Supreme Court this week hearing arguments in a long-running antitrust case. Several of the justices took issue with the NCAA’s defense of its amateurism rules at a hearing Wednesday, but a decision in that case — NCAA v. Alston — isn’t expected until June.

Thursday’s meeting did not include any female athletes. The players said Emmert was open to other athletes, but they misinterpreted an NCAA letter and so only Livers, Bohannon and Geo Baker of Rutgers met with the NCAA president.

The players said Emmert agreed to future meetings but led them to believe the organization was waiting on Congress to act on NIL rights before amending its rules. Congressional lawmakers have proposed legislation that would open the door for athletes to pursue endorsement opportunities, but nothing is imminent.

“Honestly, what it really sounded like was the NCAA doesn’t really want to be the first to make action,” Baker said on a conference call with reporters. Emmert “kept saying over and over again, ‘We need Congress help, we need the help of Congress.’ That was something that stuck out to me, where I feel like that’s really not necessary. They have all the tools to make the change themselves.”

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, the advocacy group that’s working with the players, said any suggestion by the NCAA that it needs to wait on Congress to act is “ridiculous.”

“They can absolutely be proactive,” said Huma, who has helped state lawmakers across the country craft legislation addressing NIL rights.

A half-dozen states now have NIL laws on the books with Florida’s set to go into effect starting in July. Two additional states have recently passed legislation that await governor signatures before becoming law.

The players also met Thursday with Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Richard Blumenthal (D.-Conn.) and they all appeared together at an online news conference afterward, along with four women's college basketball players.

Blumenthal said he and Booker intend to soon reintroduce a bolstered version of their college athlete “bill of rights” legislation, which calls for NIL rights and other health and safety measures.

Blumenthal was especially pointed in his remarks with reporters, calling Emmert’s handling of the women’s tournament “clueless and sexist” adding that the NCAA “is on the wrong side of history.”

“What I’ve heard about the conversation [players had] with Mark Emmert is a clear sign of lack of leadership. He says he wants Congress to help him. … We’re going to give him help. The help we’re going to give him is not help to the NCAA — it’s help to the athletes.”

The #NotNCAAProperty initiative started loosely last summer when Baker, Bohannon and Livers met with Huma over Zoom to discuss concerns over the covid-19 pandemic. The men remained in contact and met again the week of the men's tournament, along with players from a dozen other tournament teams.

The movement gained steam when a handful of players turned to social media on the eve of the men’s tournament last month, posting critical messages about the NCAA and its rules. The players requested a meeting with Emmert, who originally said he’d talk to them after the Final Four. At the players’ urging, the NCAA agreed to meet sooner.

The players said they plan to include female athletes in a future meeting with Emmert, especially considering the backlash the NCAA faced for providing fewer resources and amenities for teams in the women’s tournament. The NCAA — and Emmert specifically — has apologized and said it “dropped the ball” in its staging of the women’s tournament.

“If I was on the call, I would have a lot of things to say,” Michigan’s Akienreh Johnson told reporters.