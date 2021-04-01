As of late Thursday morning, there was not a set plan for when the Nationals and Mets will make up the game.
The player’s positive result was from a round of tests conducted Monday at the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. The club learned of the result late Tuesday night, leading to a scramble to determine who was in close contact with the infected individual.
MLB’s operation manual for 2021 uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition of close contact: “Being within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset until the time the individual is isolated.”
Since the test that revealed a positive result, the infected player could have been around teammates at the facility in West Palm Beach; on a bus to the team’s charter flight to Dulles International Airport on Monday evening; on the charter flight; or during the bus ride from Dulles to Washington at the end of the trip.
After learning of the positive test Tuesday night, Nationals players, coaches and staff took both PCR tests and rapid tests.
ESPN was first to report the postponement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.