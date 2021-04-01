The Tar Heels were blown out by Wisconsin in this year’s NCAA tournament, snapping Williams’s streak of 29 straight first-round wins. After the game, Williams talked about the difficulties of coaching during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I started the season when I was 70 years old and I feel like I’m 103 now,” he said. “It has been a trying year … 2020 and the first part of 2021, I haven’t enjoyed that much.”

Williams’s 903 victories rank third all-time. The 2007 inductee in to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history.

After serving as an assistant to legendary North Carolina Coach Dean Smith for 10 years, Williams took the head coaching job at Kansas in 1988. In his third season, the Jayhawks advanced to the national title game, where they lost to Duke, and they would make three more trips to the Final Four in 1993, 2002 and 2003.

That final year, the Jayhawks lost to Syracuse in the national championship game. In a CBS Sports interview immediately after the game, Williams blurted out “I could give a s--- about North Carolina right now” in response to a question about speculation that he would leave to take over the open job at his alma mater.

One week later, North Carolina announced it was hiring Williams, and he set about restoring the program to national prominence after three disappointing seasons under Matt Doherty. The Tar Heels won the national championship in Williams’s second season, defeating Illinois in the title game with one of the most statistically strong teams of all-time, and would be tops again in 2009 and 2017.