“Last year, one of the mistakes I made, obviously, was I didn’t have the true competition,” Rivera admitted. “I felt going in the idea was to give Dwayne [Haskins Jr.] as many reps as possible to get him ready to play. This time, I know who we have as the starter, but he’s going to go in and he’s going to compete with everybody else. Like I said, I want to play the guy that’s going to give us the best opportunity to win, the best opportunity to grow and develop as a football team.”

But the idea of a competition is bound to look a bit different. Fitzpatrick has 16 seasons of NFL experience. He has learned eight different NFL playbooks (soon to be nine), thrown touchdown passes to 61 different players and has a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with incentives — five times the average value of Heinicke’s deal. Unseating Fitzpatrick, while not impossible, will be difficult.

Though he wasn’t the first quarterback Washington pursued this offseason — the team was outbid by the Los Angeles Rams in trade talks for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford — Fitzpatrick, Rivera said, was “part of the conversation from the beginning,” and he was signed to pick up where Alex Smith left off in helping to develop the rest of Washington’s roster.

But Washington’s conversation about its quarterbacks room is ongoing. And it remains to be seen whether Rivera and his staff will add to the group in the early rounds of the NFL draft.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Again, I can’t tell you how things are going to unfold once we get into the draft. We’re going to react to what’s going to happen in front of us. Picking where we’re picking [No. 19 in the first round], there are a lot of things that can happen. We have targets, we have ideas, we have guys that we like, but that always changes just because of the fact that everybody has a choice. You just never know what’s going to happen at that point.”

After going 7-9 and winning the NFC East last season, Washington has its lowest first-round pick since 2016 — probably too low to snag one of the highly touted quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. A pair of trades reshuffled the top of the draft order last week, with the San Francisco 49ers’ acquisition of the third overall choice increasing the likelihood that quarterbacks could be selected with each of the first three picks.

In Rivera’s first season as an NFL head coach, with the Carolina Panthers in 2011, his team selected Cam Newton with the first overall pick and started him immediately. The rebuilding philosophy then, which was in part dictated by its top draft slot, was to find the quarterback first and everyone after.

“At that point, we had not put all the other pieces around Cam Newton,” Rivera said. “… So I’ve always thought if you can do it the other way where you put all the other pieces around and then go out and get your quarterback, that might be a pretty good situation, too.”

With Fitzpatrick and a possibly improved cast around him, Rivera says he doesn’t feel added pressure to find the team’s future centerpiece right away.

“This could be one of those situations where we put all the other pieces in place and then a year or two from now the right guy is there and we can make that move,” he said. “We’ll see. Again, you just never really know until you get there.”

Washington took a similar wait-and-see approach in the early hours of free agency but quickly jumped when the market swung in its favor. Shortly after signing Fitzpatrick, Washington added a dual-threat receiver in Curtis Samuel and a shutdown corner in William Jackson III. It filled the gaps with nickel corner Darryl Roberts and slot receiver Adam Humphies, found linebacker depth in David Mayo and, later Thursday, signed wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal. The fourth-year player has spent time with seven different teams, most recently the Chicago Bears, and provides depth on offense and help on special teams.

But Washington is still on the hunt for more veteran help as the draft nears.

“We may not be done in free agency,” Rivera said. “A lot of that will come in our conversations in the next week and a half starting on Monday about, ‘Hey, when we walk away from this, we should grab a position here or a position player there.’ That even helps us even more going into the draft. To that question, we may not be done with free agency before the draft.”

Last month, the NFL sent a memo to clubs outlining coronavirus protocols for the draft, which will be held in Cleveland this year. Unlike last season, when the entire draft operation was remote, teams with fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to meet without wearing masks or having to social distance.

But also unlike last season, when the league was able to hold its annual combine in Indianapolis before the coronavirus-related shutdowns, teams have had almost no in-person time with prospects ahead of this year’s draft.

Washington has had a presence at multiple pro days, and both general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president Marty Hurney attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January. But in-person conversations with prospects have been limited, and Rivera has described the lack of face time as “concerning.”

“I like to try to judge people from the first opportunity you have to meet, preferably in person,” he said. “When you’re face to face, you can’t hide a lot of things. … We weren’t able to get together with any of these young men during the combine like we did last year. That’s probably the biggest disappointment.”

Despite the continued limitations, Rivera expressed optimism about the team’s additions and the progress of its rebuild that started 15 months ago. With an overhauled front office and a roster that has been strengthened at several positions, Rivera believes Washington is well positioned for the next critical phase of the offseason.