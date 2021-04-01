The Wizards (17-30) have survived games this season without Bradley Beal, but Thursday it appeared they were running on fumes. Beal, who missed his third straight game with a right hip contusion, was one of several key members of the rotation to miss this one. Also out were point guard Ish Smith (quadriceps) and forward Davis Bertans (calf strain). Backup point guard Raul Neto, who missed last game with a rib contusion, returned.

AD

AD

Westbrook led the team with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists but lacked his usual energy after shouldering much of the load on offense this week without Beal. He also had nine turnovers.

Backup center Robin Lopez added 16 points and starting center Alex Len had 14. Rui Hachimura had 10 points, a bit of a low point after a strong string of games since the all-star break last month. Rookie Deni Avdija had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Small mistakes — missed free throws and too many turnovers — doomed the Wizards.

Josh Jackson took advantage to lead seven Pistons scorers in double figures with 31 points.

Thought Washington’s defense allowed the Pistons (14-34) to shoot 47.9 percent overall, 41.4 percent from three and let Jackson rack up 19 points in the opening 14 minutes, a sputtering offense was the primary culprit for the defeat.

AD

AD

Hardly anything went right for the Wizards Thursday. Too many shots circled the rim before falling out, they couldn’t draw fouls as often as they needed to — especially before halftime, when they shot just five attempts from the foul line — and when players did get to the charity stripe, they left points on the board. Washington made 6 of 19 at the free throw line. Westbrook missed four of his five attempts.