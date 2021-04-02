The Ontario native has scored 21 goals (14 at even strength) and added a league-leading 42 assists, giving him an NHL-best 63 points in 37 games. His new career-high scoring rate, 1.7 per game, would put him close to the Top 50 of all time. If this were a typical 82-game season, McDavid would be on pace to record 49 goals and 97 assists for 146 points, a point total that would rank 12th all time on the era-adjusted points leaderboard behind luminaries like Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Adjusted points seeks to level the playing field across multiple eras in order to account for different schedule lengths, roster sizes, and scoring environments. Since the league expanded beyond the Original Six teams in 1967, only Gretzky and Lemieux have produced a season with at least 150 or more adjusted points. McDavid is just off the pace and could add his name to that list.

McDavid’s performance at even strength is up across the board. He is scoring nearly 1.3 goals per 60 minutes, his highest rate since 2017-18. Even more impressive is his primary assist rate, which sits at a whopping 1.8 per 60 minutes. His secondary assist rate, meanwhile, is down a bit from previous seasons. In other words, he is setting up his teammates now more than ever and not relying on secondary assists, which less directly influence scoring, to pad his point total. He’s also securing a point on 8 out of every 10 even-strength goals scored with him on the ice.

Doubters may want to attribute McDavid’s surge to him sharing ice time with the reigning league MVP Leon Draisaitl, however, that would be a mistake. The two have skated together less than half as much time (208 minutes) than they have apart (444 minutes), and while McDavid’s line without Draisaitl doesn’t boast the goal differential (plus-1) Draisaitl’s does without McDavid (plus-5) the former holds a 242-185 edge in even-strength scoring chances, including a 108-to-76 advantage in high-danger chances. Draisaitl’s line without McDavid is in the red for both.

This isn’t driven by luck, either. McDavid’s personal rate of overall scoring chances — including shot attempts from high danger areas like the slot or crease — and rebound opportunities have all improved this year compared to recent seasons, giving him a plethora of quality chances on which to capitalize.

McDavid is as dependable as ever on the power play, too, even if his point rate has dipped slightly. For example, he is “only” scoring eight points per 60 minutes of ice time on the power play this season, the 13th best overall among 183 forwards getting at least 50 minutes of power play time, but lower than 2019-20 (10.4 per 60). And yet his goal-scoring output has remained steady. McDavid’s rate of high-danger chances with the man advantage, meanwhile, has nearly doubled from last year to five high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Because of this he should have a goal or two more on the power play than he currently does. If anything, he’s been unlucky on the power play.