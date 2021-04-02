Watson has denied these allegations, and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, has alleged one of the women engaged in a consensual sex act with Watson and then demanded money. Hardin also has criticized the attorney for 21 of the accusers, Tony Buzbee, for refusing to give their identities to Watson’s legal team. All of the lawsuits have been filed anonymously.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” Hardin said in a statement. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

Buzbee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While Buzbee initially claimed he would provide evidence to Houston police, the department repeatedly said over the past two weeks that it had not received any information from the attorney. On Wednesday, Buzbee announced via his Instagram account that he had decided not to contact Houston police to file criminal complaints against Watson because Hardin’s son is a member of the force.

The news of the criminal investigation Friday was the latest in a stunning turn of events for Watson, a 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl pick with a sterling reputation and public persona until a few weeks ago. Before these allegations and lawsuits arose, Watson was the subject of one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason when he publicly demanded a trade. The avalanche of allegations against him, however, has replaced any trade talk with speculation of a lengthy NFL suspension if the allegations are corroborated.

“We are continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL said in a statement Friday.

The league generally waits for the legal process to play out before deciding on disciplinary measures. However, the personal conduct policy says a player can be placed on paid leave upon being charged with a felony, a violent crime, sexual assault or any conduct that “poses a genuine danger to the safety or well-being of another person.” The policy also empowers Commissioner Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave if he believes after an investigation that a player “may have violated” the policy or if a violent crime is alleged “but further investigation is required.”