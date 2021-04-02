After this season, Turgeon and the University of Maryland reached a crossroads of sorts with two years left on his previous contract and fans split over how they view the coach who now enters his 11th year at the helm. Turgeon’s teams at Maryland consistently make the NCAA tournament with above-average finishes in the Big Ten, but they haven’t advanced far in the postseason.

Schools generally extend a coach’s contract or part ways when only a couple years remain on the current deal. Programs can have a hard time attracting players without perceived coaching stability. Jon Rothstein first reported Friday afternoon that the extension was being finalized.

Maryland hired Turgeon in 2011 after Coach Gary Williams retired. Maryland has only reached the Sweet 16 once under Turgeon, but his best team didn’t have the chance to play in the postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s squad that won Turgeon’s first conference title with the Terps was projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Turgeon has a 221-113 record at Maryland, a better winning percentage better than that of Williams (461-252 from 1989-2011) and just shy of Lefty Driesell’s mark (348-159 from 1969-86).

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season, Turgeon’s teams have finished in the top five of the conference standings five times, but the Terps have struggled in the postseason. Maryland has won only three Big Ten tournament games since 2015, and the Terps have won five games in the NCAA tournament during Turgeon’s 10-year tenure. However, Turgeon spent the first few years in College Park rebuilding the team and then Maryland changed conferences.

Maryland’s 2021 squad made it to the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed after the Terps improved late in the season. They edged seventh-seeded Connecticut in the first round, then were outclassed by No. 2 seed Alabama. The Terps struggled at times this season because they lacked a true point guard and a center who could compete with Big Ten opposition. The team ultimately over-performed preseason expectations despite those roster holes, but roster construction and recruiting are also Turgeon’s responsibilities. Maryland was the lowest scoring team in the Big Ten (68.9 points per game), but the players committed to a defensive mind-set and revived their season with a five-game winning streak in February.

The school continues to drift further from its 2002 national title, the second of back-to-back Final Four appearances under Williams. Since then, the program has only made it to the Sweet 16 twice (2003 and 2016) and the round of 32 nine times. Kevin Anderson, the school’s former athletic director, hired Turgeon and extended his contract in 2016. If Maryland had fired Turgeon after this season, the school would have owed Turgeon more than $5 million.

The Terps will begin the 2021-22 season with pressure to deliver improved results. They were 9-11 in conference play this year and only made the NCAA tournament after the late-season turnaround. With Turgeon now expected back, the staff should be able to better attract transfer prospects in the upcoming months.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Turgeon said after his team’s second-round exit from the NCAA tournament. “I think I became a better coach this year, because of the things I had to go through. That’s how I’m going to remember it. It’s a team that I’m going to be really proud of and it’s the building blocks hopefully for a better season next year.”