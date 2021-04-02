After this season, Turgeon and Maryland reached a crossroads of sorts with two years left on his previous contract and fans split over how they view the coach who now enters his 11th year at the helm. Turgeon’s teams at Maryland consistently make the NCAA tournament with above-average finishes in the Big Ten, but they haven’t advanced far in the postseason.

Schools generally extend a coach’s contract or part ways when only a couple of years remain on a deal. Programs can have a hard time recruiting if there is perceived coaching instability. Jon Rothstein first reported Friday afternoon that the extension was being finalized.

Maryland hired Turgeon in 2011 after Gary Williams retired. Maryland has only reached the Sweet 16 once under Turgeon, but his best team didn’t have the chance to play in the postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last season’s squad that won Turgeon’s first conference title with the Terps was projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, which was canceled.

Turgeon has a 221-113 record at Maryland, a better winning percentage (.662) than that of Williams (461-252, .647 from 1989 to 2011) and not far off Lefty Driesell’s mark (348-159, .686 from 1969 to 1986).

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season, Turgeon’s teams have finished in the top five of the conference standings five times, but the Terps have struggled in the postseason. Maryland has won only three Big Ten tournament games since 2015, and the Terps have won five games in the NCAA tournament during Turgeon’s 10-year tenure. However, Turgeon spent the first few years in College Park rebuilding the program, and then Maryland changed conferences.

Maryland made the NCAA tournament as a No. 10 seed this year after improving late in the season. The Terps edged seventh-seeded Connecticut in the first round, then were outclassed by No. 2 seed Alabama. The Terps struggled at times this season because they lacked a true point guard and a center who could compete with Big Ten opposition. The team ultimately outperformed preseason expectations despite those roster holes, but roster construction and recruiting are also Turgeon’s responsibilities. Maryland was the lowest scoring team in the Big Ten (68.9 points per game), but the players committed to a defensive mind-set and revived their season with a five-game winning streak in February.

The program continues to drift further from its 2002 national title, won in the second of back-to-back Final Four appearances under Williams. Since then, the program has made it to the Sweet 16 only twice (2003 and 2016). Kevin Anderson, the school’s former athletic director, hired Turgeon and extended his contract in 2016. If Maryland had fired Turgeon after this season, the school would have owed him more than $5 million.

The Terps will begin the 2021-22 season with pressure to deliver improved results. They were 9-11 in conference play this season and only made the NCAA tournament after the late-season turnaround. With Turgeon now expected back, the staff should be able to better focus on attracting transfer prospects in the upcoming months.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Turgeon said after his team’s second-round exit from the NCAA tournament. “I think I became a better coach this year because of the things I had to go through. That’s how I’m going to remember it. It’s a team that I’m going to be really proud of, and it’s the building blocks, hopefully, for a better season next year.”