The Nationals’ season was scheduled to begin at 7:09 p.m. on Thursday. But uncertainty with their latest test results led to a postponement, which then led MLB to keep the team’s operations on hold.
MLB has not yet announced when the games will be made up. The Mets will now travel to Philadelphia, where they will start their year against the Phillies on Monday. The Nationals are scheduled to face the Braves in Washington on Monday, but their status for that series remains uncertain.
Nationals players, coaches and staff were all tested Thursday and will be tested again Friday. Thursday’s results, expected by late Friday afternoon, will help dictate their immediate steps.
This is a developing story that will be updated.