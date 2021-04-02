Georgia sports teams and major companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines condemn new state voting law
“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
He continued: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. … We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”
The move is a significant departure for a league that has traditionally been reluctant to involve itself in what it views as potentially polarizing political issues.
