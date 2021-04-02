Opponents of the Georgia law, which makes absentee voting more difficult and ID requirements more stringent, see its objective as making voting more difficult for people of color. This is viewed by Democrats as a direct response to last November’s presidential election. Led by a large turnout of Black voters, who voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, the state voted for a Democrat in a presidential race for the first time in nearly two decades.

After trying to avoid taking sides in the political debate, corporations of all varieties have begun finding neutrality impossible, and this week has seen an avalanche of statements from executives, including Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, who described the bill as “wrong” and “a step backward.”

Friday afternoon, MLB became the next significant entity to take a position.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” he added. “We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The move did not have universal support throughout the league, particularly in Atlanta where the Braves quickly issued a statement saying they “are deeply disappointed” in the decision.

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion,” the statement read. “Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community. Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”

Even Democrats have been unable to agree on the role corporations should take in protesting the law. In an interview with ESPN Wednesday night, Biden said he would “strongly support” moving the game from Atlanta after the passage of the law he referred to as “Jim Crow on steroids.”

Meanwhile, in a statement shared with The Post on Thursday, newly elected Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) said he opposes all such boycotts and suggests corporations stop supporting the Republican Party instead. Several Major League Baseball owners are regular contributors to Republican and Democratic candidates, as is Major League Baseball’s political action committee.

“I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia. Georgia welcomes business, investment, jobs, opportunity, and events. In fact, economic growth is driving much of the political progress we have seen here,” Ossoff said. “Georgia welcomes the world’s business. Corporations disgusted like we are with the disgraceful Voter Suppression bill should stop any financial support to Georgia’s Republican Party, which is abusing its power to make it harder for Americans to vote.”

MLB suspended all political donations after the January 6 invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, but the decision to move the All-Star Game still constitutes a surprise.

Relative to other professional sports leagues such as the NBA and WNBA, baseball has avoided placing itself at the center of politicized issues. Last year, the league made the surprising decision to paint a tribute to Black Lives Matter on the back of its pitcher’s mounds in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd — a small, but noticeable statement from a largely white league that has struggled to build appeal and a sense of belonging for Black players in recent years.