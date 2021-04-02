“It’s been what, 500-some days?” Campbell said in a phone interview after the news broke Thursday that the Nationals’ season opener against the New York Mets had been postponed because of coronavirus concerns. “It’s disappointing, but it’s also a health thing. Somebody’s sick, it’s not just a rainout, so it’s understandable.”

After fans were barred from last year’s pandemic-shortened season, Campbell viewed a return to the ballpark along with 5,000 others who scored tickets to Thursday’s game as another indication that the world was gradually “getting back to normal.” He looked forward to properly celebrating the 2019 World Series champions, albeit a year later than expected, and hoped the first tweet he saw about Thursday’s postponement, from ESPN’s Buster Olney, was inaccurate or a cruel April Fool’s joke.

With a forecast of temperatures in the 30s, Nettie Stewart woke up Thursday morning and went through her closet, pulling out some of the gear she figured she was done with until next winter. She carefully picked out her outfit for the Nationals game, and got excited thinking about seeing in person the World Series champions banner, which the team planned to raise during pregame ceremonies.

“I didn’t want to wear my blue coat because they were playing the Mets, but that’s my warmest coat,” Stewart said. “Everything underneath was going to be red.”

Her heart sank when she received word that the game was postponed.

“We’ve been through so much, missing the whole season last year, and just covid in general,” said Stewart, who had made plans to meet up with fellow season ticket holders she hadn’t seen in more than a year, if only to wave hello from a distance while adhering to Nationals Park’s safety protocols. “You don’t want to travel, you don’t want to go places, and it feels like I’ve been hibernating in the house.”

After recently getting the first dose of their vaccine, Zach Klitzman and his fiancee debated whether they felt comfortable enough returning to the ballpark before deciding to put in for Opening Day tickets among their season plan holder group.

“Sports really do bring people together, and covid is so isolating,” Klitzman said. “Even though there were only going to be 5,000 of us there, being together and cheering for the same team at the same time, there’s something special about that. … We felt pretty safe going, so it was certainly disappointing to see the news, but I appreciate the Nationals being cautious with a positive test.”

Klitzman and his fiancee planned to take Metro for the first time in over a year to get to Nationals Park.

“I wouldn’t go so far to say I’m disappointed to not be taking Metro tonight,” Klitzman said with a laugh Thursday, “but even that would have been a sign of normalcy that would have been cool to return to.”

Klitzman, Campbell and Stewart all purchased their Opening Day tickets through the team, which offered priority access to season plan holders based on package size and tenure. By the time Kelly Kenneally, a half-season plan holder, could log on to purchase tickets last month, Opening Day was sold out. Like a number of die-hard fans, she turned to the secondary market.

“It’s our family holiday,” Kenneally said. “We’ve gone to every Opening Day since the team arrived. It’s my son’s birthday, and he’s the same age as the Nats, so we bit the bullet and bought tickets on StubHub.”

Kenneally, who was able to get tickets to five weeknight games in April through the team, paid more than $1,000 for four Opening Day tickets on StubHub. They can be used for Thursday’s game when it is rescheduled or returned in exchange for site credit toward the purchase of tickets to future games.

“First and foremost, everybody should be healthy, but it just really stinks,” Kenneally said. “Unless we luck out, we’re not going to have the Opening Day experience with those tickets.”

On Thursday afternoon, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo announced that two additional Nationals players had tested positive for the coronavirus and he was unsure when Washington would open its season. Whenever it happens, the weather will almost certainly be better than it was supposed to be Thursday.