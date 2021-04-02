“Our team has really gone through a lot this season,” said Cardinal fifth-year senior Anna Wilson, the Pac-12’s co-defensive player of the year. “Every team has, but I’ve only experienced our team and the adversity we’ve kind of gone through and being on the road and everything and how close we’ve gotten as a team.”

The nomadic march to the 14th Final Four in program history included nine weeks between home games, a record-breaking triumph for Coach Tara VanDerveer, one memorable dunk, limited if any in-person contact with family and countless meals arriving via room service or food delivery apps.

Through it all, players have handled trying circumstances with grit and professionalism as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact daily life.

“Life has thrown us curveballs, and we just keep swinging, keeping being flexible and doing whatever it takes,” VanDerveer said. “Being out of our county, being out of gym, being out of our locker room, not having fans, we’ve just really come to appreciate kind of the little things, maybe the real things in life.”

The odyssey through six states and aboard a dozen flights began the week after the season opener Nov. 25 at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. Players were notified to pack for an uncertain return date because Santa Clara County had announced it would be prohibiting all contact sports through at least Dec. 21.

VanDerveer and school officials immediately began exploring potential venues to play games. Las Vegas soon rose to the top of the list because former Cardinal player and assistant Lindy La Rocque was in her first season as coach of UNLV.

La Rocque agreed to play the Cardinal and allow its players and staff to use the Rebels’ facilities for more than a week. Stanford beat UNLV and Washington at Cox Pavilion, but VanDerveer also made sure to have her players conduct activities outside of basketball to keep their minds fresh.

When the Las Vegas stay ended Dec. 12, the team flew back to the Bay Area and beat California — highlighted by Fran Belibi’s one-handed breakaway dunk, the first of her college career — the next day before heading to Stockton, Calif., to play Pacific on Dec. 15.

That night VanDerveer, 67, easily collected her 1,099th victory to pass late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the most wins in Division I women’s history.

“Tara VanDerveer is one of the best coaches of any sport on this planet because of her ability to change and cater to abilities of her athletes,” Cardinal football coach David Shaw said. “Take all the pats on the back, give another speech, and then let’s get back to winning basketball games and see if we can win another national championship because she has put together a great team.”

After that historic win, Stanford spent a week in Los Angeles, where it beat UCLA and Southern California. Most of the Cardinal players spent the Christmas holiday in a hotel in San Mateo County. The team boarded a plane Dec. 27 for Arizona to face the Wildcats, who also reached the Final Four, and Arizona State.

Stanford won both games in the desert and headed to Santa Cruz, Calif. There the Cardinal beat Oregon at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate.

Stanford subsequently collected a win against Utah in Salt Lake City before taking its first loss of the season in overtime to Colorado in Boulder, where VanDerveer was able to see her 93-year-old mother. The Cardinal went back to Santa Cruz, where it lost to UCLA and beat USC.

The final three games in January comprised a series sweep of Washington State in Pullman and a New Year’s Eve victory over Washington in Seattle. Then at long last the return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5, with Stanford winning the rematch against the Buffaloes, 62-54, in its first true home game in over two months.

“It’s hard to compare this season to any other season just because we’ve been through a lot,” junior guard Lacie Hull said. “I think it’s definitely been challenging, but it’s made us stronger. It’s made us a lot closer because we’re not seeing anyone else aside from our team, so we’re definitely spending a lot more time together, which I think in the end is really beneficial for us.”

The camaraderie became even more pronounced in San Antonio, where Stanford coasted through the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament before rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat No. 2 seed Louisville, 78-63, on Tuesday in the Alamo Region final.

Cardinal forward Ashten Prechtel came off the bench to score 16 points in 16 minutes on 6-for-6 shooting, including three three-pointers, and Kiana Williams, a native of San Antonio, had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds playing in front of family and friends.