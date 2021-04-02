Friday’s commitment marked the end of a long recruiting process that began when he received his first Division I offer just three games into his freshman season with Paul VI. In the years since, Keels has lived up to that early promise, helping lead the Panthers to local and national success while collecting offers from the country’s elite programs.

“Trevor Keels is the best player in program history for what he’s been able to accomplish in four years,” Paul VI Coach Glenn Farello said. “He has a complete commitment to the team winning, to being a great teammate, to doing whatever it takes. He always has.”

In Durham, Keels will join forces with former Panther teammate Jeremy Roach, who just completed his freshman year with the Blue Devils. Roach was also a McDonald’s all-American selection and top-20 recruit. Last school year, the pair helped lead the Panthers to a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title.

The coronavirus pandemic limited Keels’s senior season to a condensed, 11-game schedule without a postseason. Despite missing out on two dozen games or more because of that, he leaves Paul VI having amassed 1,803 points, 633 rebounds, 412 assists and 184 steals, according to the program. He recorded 21 double-doubles and 6 triple-doubles. He earned First Team All-Met honors as a junior.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the physical Keels was often willing and able to fill the stat sheet for the Panthers. He first moved into a starting role for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse during his freshman year after he established himself as the team’s best rebounder.

“He just recognized that was the best way for him to impact the team,” Farello said. “A lot of young players are very inward. It’s easy to focus on themselves and it takes them a while to recognize what the team needs. Trevor, at a young age, was really able to figure out how best to impact the game and his teammates. … That’s what’s going to set him apart at the next level.”