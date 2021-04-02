Paige Bueckers and No. 1 seed Connecticut face off against Aari McDonald and No. 3 seed Arizona in the second Women’s Final Four matchup on Friday night.

What to know
  • How to watch: The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and espn.com.
  • As it has done for much of the tournament, Arizona must embrace the underdog mind-set instead of taking it as a slight.
  • If Connecticut is to win its 12th national championship it will have to continue to block out any and all noise, because on paper the only thing in its way is itself.
  • Earlier, Stanford escaped South Carolina to advance to its first national championship game since 2010.
