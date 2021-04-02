NCAA tournament results: High Point, 102-59; Syracuse, 83-47; Iowa, 92-72; Baylor, 69-67

Elite Eight: Connecticut’s win caused an avalanche of criticism after an apparent foul of Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington on a last-second shot went uncalled.

How Connecticut can advance

Post up Aari McDonald whenever possible: Arizona will need a herculean effort from star guard Aari McDonald to prevent the Huskies from advancing. Because the Huskies don’t have a player that matches up well with McDonald’s speed, creativity and ability to score from anywhere, Connecticut has to make her work when on defense. While the 5-foot 6-senior has proved to be a capable defender on the perimeter she’s had a difficult time defending post-ups. With Connecticut’s three main guards being listed at 5 foot 11 or taller, it makes sense to take McDonald down low and force her to exert extra energy.

Continue to block out the noise: All tournament long, it’s always been something. First there were questions about Connecticut’s lack of experience, then people wondered if Connecticut had enough talent around AP player of the year Paige Bueckers to survive an off night and now the Huskies are the bad guys for reaping the benefits of a missed call. If Connecticut is to win its 12th national championship it will have to continue to block out that noise, because on paper the only thing in its way is itself.